Jayvee football: Hornets, Wonders win Published 9:03 pm Thursday, September 7, 2023

Staff report

KANNAPOLIS — A.L. Brown’s jayvee football team scored eight touchdowns and rolled 53-6 against South Rowan on Thursday.

DeMonte Barr and Lamar Grier scored two touchdowns each for the Wonders (3-0).

Drew Ryan threw touchdown passes to Maddox Langley and Jameer Langley.

Bryce Morgan and AJ Settles ran for touchdowns.

Trevon Sloan had a 60-yard scoring run for the Raiders (1-1).

•••

SALISBURY — Jamantay Cox scored three touchdowns and had three sacks on defense as Salisbury beat Person 22-14 in jayvee football on Thursday.

Ephriam Williams had a fumble recovery. Isaiah Foxx had an interception.

Elijah Davidson had two sacks. Also getting sacks for the Hornets (2-1) were Ariel Fontes Najar and Jihad Jackson.

Person is 2-2.

•••

North Rowan did not play. TW Andrews doesn’t have a jayvee team this year.