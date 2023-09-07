High school volleyball: Falcons, Raiders, Hornets win Published 8:47 pm Thursday, September 7, 2023

From staff reports

MOUNT ULLA — West Rowan prevailed in a key South Piedmont Conference match with Carson on Wednesday.

West Rowan won 22-25, 25-12, 22-25, 25-21 and 15-5.

Emma Clarke’s 24 kills led the Falcons. Freshman Lydia Wilson had 15 kills.

Skyy Ruben had four kills and two blocks.

Sophia Blackledge, Brinley Batts and Clarke led the Falcons in digs. Neely Hiatt led in assists.

Carson got 11 kills from Hailey Safrit and 10 each from Peyton Hollar and Katy Falkowski.

Alana Herring had three aces. Kaylee Thonen had 22 digs. Peyton Connolly had 16 digs.

Rylee Hedrick had 23 assists.

It was the first SPC loss for the Cougars (4-5, 4-1). West (5-4, 3-2) took a nice jump in the tight league standings.

South Rowan is on top and still hasn’t lost in the league. Lake Norman Charter’s only loss was to the Raiders.

•••

LANDIS — South Rowan won a non-conference match on Wednesday, beating West Davidson 25- 23, 12-25, 25-14 and 25-12.

Campbell Withers had 18 digs for the Raiders (9-3). Leah Rymer had 17 digs, 14 kills and eight assists.

Meredith Faw had 12 digs and six kills. Laney Beaver had 17 digs, five kills and 16 assists.

The Green Dragons are 6-3.

• South’s jayvees are 8-1 and beat West Davidson 25-6 and 25-6.

Clancy Street had nine kills. Danica Krieg had nine digs. Raegan Shell had six dig. Cailynn Withers had six digs. Meghan Eagle had eight assists. •••

THOMASVILLE — Salisbury won 25-16, 25-15 and 25-12 at East Davidson on Thursday in a Central Carolina Conference match.

Ashley Yang had 20 assists, 15 digs and six kills for the Hornets (4-5, 3-1). Ava Morris had 13 kills and seven digs.

Addie Myers had four aces and four kills. Dayami Acevedo had seven aces and eight digs. Kendall Henderson had five kills. Sheenya Daugherty had 10 digs and six assists.

East Davidson (1-9, 1-2) got its first win on Wednesday with a sweep of North Rowan.

•••

East Rowan beat Robinson for a 3-1 SPC win on Wednesday.