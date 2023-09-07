High school boys soccer: Hornets, Cougars get league wins

From staff reports

THOMASVILLE — Salisbury stayed undefeated on Wednesday with a 5-1 Central Carolina Conference win at Thomasville.

Abdul Eliwa, Hines Busby, Joseph Hernandez, Robert Moulton and David Austin scored a goal each for the Hornets.

Eliwa had two assists. Yatti Avilez, Mario Perez and Gio Rivera also had assists for the Hornets (6-0, 1-0).

MOUNT ULLA – Daniel Alvarez scored three goals to lift Carson (2-0-2, 1-0-2) to a 3-1 South Piedmont Conference win at West Rowan.

Luis Perez scored for the Falcons (3-3, 1-2), with Zachary Ortega getting the assist.

CONCORD – Irvin Vivero scored the only goal as Robinson edged East Rowan 1-0 in SPC soccer on Wednesday.

North Rowan romped 9-0 against South Davidson on Wednesday to start CCC play and lost 3-1 to South Rowan on Thursday.