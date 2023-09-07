Granite Quarry woman charged with manslaughter in boyfriend’s death Published 12:56 pm Thursday, September 7, 2023

GRANITE QUARRY — A Granite Quarry woman was arrested on Wednesday and charged with voluntary manslaughter for her alleged role in a May traffic crash that claimed her boyfriend’s life.

Tysh Evette Simpson, 49, is charged with voluntary manslaughter and is currently in the Rowan County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

According to a release from the Granite Quarry-Faith Police Department, morning members of the department, along with Granite Quarry and Faith fire departments and the Rowan County EMS, were dispatched to 109 Walton St. in Granite Quarry on May 27 around 1:28 a.m. to investigate a traffic crash with a pedestrian struck.

On arrival, public safety officials located a male victim in the front yard of the home under a vehicle.

The victim, later identified as Jimmy Paul, died from his injuries and was confirmed deceased on the scene by medical personnel.

Based on statements obtained and observable evidence discovered at the scene, the police department requested assistance from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations.

After an investigation with the assistance of the N.C. SBI and N.C. State Highway Patrol, the Rowan County District Attorney’s office was presented with the investigative case findings. The DA’s office would ultimately charge Simpson, who was described as Paul’s girlfriend in the release, with voluntary manslaughter.

“Many hours were devoted to investigating this case to provide justice to the family of Mr. Jimmy Paul,” the release said. “The Granite Quarry-Faith Police Department would like to thank the N.C. State Bureau of Investigations, the N.C. State Highway Patrol, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the Rockwell Police Department, and the Rowan County District Attorney’s Office for their assistance in the case.”