Granite Quarry to host Fish for Fun event Published 12:01 am Thursday, September 7, 2023

GRANITE QUARRY — Granite Quarry will be holding a Fish for Fun event at Granite Lake Park on Saturday, Sept. 9. The biannual event allows families and kids to come out to the park and enjoy fishing for free, even if they do not have fishing rods or supplies.

The event will run from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and the town is requiring everyone who wants to attend the event to register on its website before 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8. The event does have a limited amount of spots available, so registration may close before that time if space fills up.

The town will offer a limited number of fishing rods to those who attend and live bait will be available as long as supplies last. Attendees are also allowed to keep the fish that they catch.

Town Clerk Aubrey Smith said that all attendees will also be required to participate in a safety orientation held before the event itself. The orientation will go over basic safety tips as well as park rules and expectations for attendees. The orientation will also identify all of the volunteers and first responders who will be at the park to help with the event.

A food truck, Terry’s Dawgs, Burgers & Fries, will also be at the park on Saturday selling food.

The event has been held by the town since at least 2011, when they partnered with the North Carolina Wildlife Commission as a way to help foster responsible fishing and give kids an opportunity to interact with town volunteers and officials as well as officers from the Wildlife Commission.

The Fish for Fun event was also held in June of this year, and the town has plans to hold another one on an unspecified date in spring of 2024.

The park is located at 500 N. Salisbury Ave. in Granite Quarry. For more information, contact the town hall at 704-279-5596 or go to granitequarrync.gov.