Calling singers of all voices who love Christmas music Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 7, 2023

The Salisbury-Rowan Choral Society will begin its fall rehearsal season on Sept. 12 with new Director Brian Sevison at 7 p.m. at Coburn Memorial United Methodist Church, 901 South Church Street in Salisbury.

Sevison, currently the director of music and the organist at First United Church of Christ, is also the choral director at Erwin Middle School.

A native of Northeastern Pennsylvania, Sevison graduated cum laude from Susquehanna University with a major in music education studying voice and organ. There he also served as university choir manager and handbell choir director. When asked why he chose to study music, he said, “I couldn’t see my life involving anything besides music.”

The program titled “The Spirit of the Season” will focus on Christmas carols both familiar and unusual. You can listen to well-known songs: “Sleigh Ride,” “It’s Beginning to Look Like Christmas,” and “O Holy Night.” For the less familiar carols, the program will present two carols by John Rutter. Have you ever heard “The Star Carol” or “The Angels’ Carol”?

The Choral Society meets on Tuesdays from 7 to 8:30 pm in the Fellowship Hall at Coburn Memorial UMC. If you like to sing Christmas songs and have not sung with the Choral Society in the past, contact Sevison at bssevison@gmail.com to meet and determine your voice range. For more information, call 704-433-5650 and leave a message.