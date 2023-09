Blotter for Sept. 7

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

Tires were slashed on E. 29th Street in Kannapolis between midnight and 7:50 a.m. on Sept. 4.

Larceny occurred on Woodleaf Road in Salisbury between 10:17 a.m. on Sept. 1 and 10:17 a.m. on Sept. 3.

Vandalism causing property damage occurred on Grace Church Road in Salisbury at 11:20 a.m. on Sept. 4.

A larceny was reported on Townview Drive in Kannapolis on Sept. 4. The larceny reportedly occurred between midnight and 11:25 a.m. on Sept. 4.

A larceny occurred on Ebenezer Road in Kannapolis between 8 p.m. on Sept. 2 and 9:06 p.m. on Sept. 4.

Zarae Rohan Ashunti, 21, was charged with driving while license revoked and filing a false report to the police station on Sept. 4.