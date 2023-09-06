Weekend shooting leaves teen in hospital Published 12:07 am Wednesday, September 6, 2023

SALISBURY — A male teenager was hospitalized after being shot in his groin area on Friday evening.

According to Salisbury Police Department reports, a group of teenagers was planning to go to the Salisbury High School home football game on Friday at 7 p.m.

The teens did not make it to the game, however. Instead, an emergency call for a gunshot victim came in shortly before 7:45 p.m. from the 100 block of East Monroe Street.

Upon arrival, officers found one of the teenagers had been shot. Because accounts from witnesses conflicted, reports do not yet identify the shooter.

The victim was transported to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with injuries described by an SPD spokesperson as “non-life-threatening.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333.