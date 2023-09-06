Salisbury Police Victim Advocacy asking for help in honoring murder victims Published 12:06 am Wednesday, September 6, 2023

SALISBURY — The Salisbury Police Victim Advocacy division will honor local murder victims with its annual video tribute on the National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims, Monday, Sept. 25.

Community members and families of murder victims are asked to email victim photographs to coscommunications@salisburync.gov by Friday, Sept. 15. The email should include the victim’s full birth name, date of birth and date of death. The video tribute will air on the Salisbury Police Department’s social media platforms and on WSRG-TV, Salisbury’s local government access channel, on Monday, Sept. 25.

In 2007, Congress designated Sept. 25 as the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims. Robert and Charlotte Hullinger formed Parents of Murdered Children following the 1978 murder of their 19-year-old daughter, Lisa, while she was studying in Germany. The annual day of observance is on the date Lisa was murdered. The annual National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims provides an opportunity to remember those lost to homicide and honor their memories.

For more information, contact Salisbury Police Victim/Witness Advocate Dr. Alberta McLaughlin at 704-638-5337, email alberta.mclaughlin@salisburync.gov or email coscommunications@salisburync.gov.