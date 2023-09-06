Piedmont Players present Mary Poppins Jr. Published 12:02 am Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Mary Poppins Jr. begins where the jack-of-all trades, Bert, introduces us to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family. Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family members how to value each other again. Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren’t the only ones upon whom she has a profound effect. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that “Anything can happen if you let it.”

Based on one of the most popular Disney movies of all time and the Broadway musical that played for over 2,500 performances and received multiple Olivier and Tony\ Awards nominations, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins is capturing hearts in a whole new way: as a practically perfect Broadway Junior musical!

Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins Jr. is an enchanting mixture of irresistible story, unforgettable songs and breathtaking dance numbers. This show is a perfect opportunity to showcase a strong, iconic female performer as well as unique special effects and illusions.

Piedmont Players Theatre’s cast includes: Kara Holt as Mary Poppins, Aidan Melton as Bert, with Giana Tucciarone, Isaiah Walker, Eliana Slade, Vida Mejia, Anna Lynne Marino, Paisley Rocco, Shiloh Ricks, Finley Driggers, Callie Cape, Annagail Murray, Claryssa Riley, Nora Malek, Josie Allen, Daleiah Waters, Paisley Rocco, Ana Dufour,

Serenity Nunn, Alona Allen, Keianna Holliday, Ada Bronson, Lakelyn Ingram, and Briana Martinez.

Join in Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. at the Meroney Theatre third floor for a magical tea party that promises to be supercalifragilisticexpialidocious! Don’t forget to dress in your finest Poppins attire — hats, umbrellas and all! It’s a jolly day out for all ages. Grab your spot and let the magic begin! Your ticket includes a tea party with snacks plus a ticket to any performance of Mary Poppins Jr. The cost is $35 for adults, $25 for children and $100 for a family of 4. For the Family Deal, when purchasing, input four tickets to unlock the special price.

Producing Partner is F&M Bank, directed and music directed by Laura Raynor-Williams and choreographed by Krystal Stukes.

The performance schedule is:

• Friday, Sept. 15, at 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, Sept. 16, at 7:30 p.m.

• Sunday, Sept. 17, at 2:30 p.m.

• Friday, Sept. 22, at 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, Sept. 23, at 7:30 p.m.

• Sunday, Sept. 24, at 2:30 p.m.

• Friday, Sept. 29, at 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, Sept. 30, at 7:30 p.m.

• Sunday, Oct. 1, at 2:30 p.m.

Doors open 30 minutes prior to each performance.

Performances will be at the Norvell Theater, 135 E. Fisher St. in Salisbury. Tickets are $16 for adults, $14 for students/seniors/military. Tickets are available at www.piedmontplayers.com or by calling 704-633-5471.