Board of Elections member to hold information sessions about voting law Published 12:10 am Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Rowan County Board of Elections members Kenneth Stutts will be holding information sessions about the rules and regulations surrounding voting laws in a lead-up to National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 19. The sessions will be held at branches of the Rowan Public Library on various days starting Wednesday night, Sept. 6, in Rockwell and continuing for several nights until Saturday, Sept. 16.

“This is my home, I’ve lived in Rowan County my entire life. I have a lot of knowledge about this, and I just want to be able to use that and help people be able to vote,” said Stutts.

Stutts also said that part of the reason he wanted to hold these sessions is that he wants to help keep lines down on Voting Day. Stutts said that when people are unaware or not fully educated on the new voter ID laws, it may lead them to show up unprepared to the polling location that day and hold up the lines, making it more difficult for voters to participate or potentially preventing them from getting to vote altogether.

The first session will be held at 6 p.m. in the East Rowan Branch of the library system located at 110 Broad St., Rockwell on Wednesday, Sept. 6. The south Rowan session will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 920 Kimball Road, China Grove and the west Rowan at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8, at 201 School St., Cleveland. The final session will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Rowan Public Library Headquarters at 201 W. Fisher St., Salisbury.

Stutts will explain everything that prospective voters need to know to participate in this year’s election cycle, from the new voter ID laws implemented by the state to the early voting schedule that the county board of elections voted to approve during their meeting on Aug. 2. He also said that he will be available after his talk to answer any potential questions people have about voting laws, help voters check their current registration status and provide registration forms to those not currently registered that want to be able to vote.

Sharon Main with the county elections office said that they will also be having a push during the upcoming weeks to get people prepared for National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 19. On that day, the elections office will be having a large push to get as many people registered as possible. Main said the main purpose of that campaign will be the same as Stutts’ sessions, getting the word out to as many people as possible about how they can participate in democracy this year.

Stutts said that he was available if other community groups wished to have him give a talk about voting laws and how to ensure voters can participate this year. For more information, contact the board of elections office at 704-216-8140.