Blotter for Sept. 6
Published 12:03 am Wednesday, September 6, 2023
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports
- Credit card fraud reportedly occurred on Paige Drive in Salisbury between midnight on Sept. 21, 2021 and noon on Aug. 23.
- Credit card fraud reportedly occurred on Goodman Lake Road in Salisbury between midnight on Aug. 4 and 12:10 p.m. on Aug. 24.
- Vandalism resulting in property damage occurred on Misty Tunnel Lane in Mooresville between 1-1:45 p.m. on Aug. 31.
- Larceny occurred on Barn Swallow Lane in Rockwell between 8 p.m. on Aug. 27 and 2:45 p.m. on Aug. 31.
- A motor-vehicle larceny occurred on U.S. Hwy. 601 in Salisbury between 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 30 and 2:50 p.m. on Aug. 31.
- Vandalism caused property damage on West Innes Street in Salisbury between 5:11-5:45 p.m. on Aug. 31.
- Tires of a vehicle were reportedly slashed on Boat Club Lane in Salisbury on Aug. 31.
- Theft occurred on Sherrills Ford Road in Salisbury between 7 p.m. on Aug. 31 and 7:10 a.m. on Sept. 1.
- A hit and run causing property damage occurred on South Main Street in Salisbury between 8:22 a.m. on Aug. 30 and 2 p.m. on Sept. 1.
- Larceny occurred on Woodleaf Road between 5:21 p.m. on Aug. 19 and 5:21 p.m. on Sept. 1.
- Trespassing occurred on Old Union Church Road in East Spencer between 6:30-8:45 a.m. on Sept. 2.
- Blackmail was reported on Hidden Hut Road in Salisbury between 9 p.m. on Sept. 1 and 2 a.m. on Sept. 2.
- A larceny occurred on Old Beatty Ford Road in China Grove between 10 p.m. on Sept. 2 and 6:01 a.m. on Sept. 3.
- Aurora Periera Rogdriguez, 31, was charged with communicating threats, second-degree trespass and simple assault on Aug. 31.
- Jonathan Wayne Hargett, 37, was charged with communicating threats on Aug. 31.
- Elijah Wali Pruitt, 22, was charged with injury to real property on Sept. 1.
- Kenneth Leon Miller Jr., was charged with felony possession of a schedule-II controlled substance, possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia and simple possession on Sept. 1.
- Datra Louise Clawson, 32, was charged with carrying a concealed gun and possession of drug paraphernalia on Sept. 1.
- Patlan Hermenegildo, 57, was charged with resisting an officer and second-degree trespass on Sept. 2.
- Andrew Weaver Colin, 30, was charged with carrying a concealed gun.
In Salisbury Police Department reports
- A motor-vehicle larceny occurred in the 200 block of American Drive around 2:39 a.m. on Sept. 1.
- A moped was stolen in the 400 block of N. Main St. between 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 31 and 5 a.m. on Sept. 1.
- Property damage reportedly occurred in the 300 block of S. Arlington St. between 11:45 a.m.-noon on Sept. 1.
- A motor-vehicle larceny occurred in the 1400 block of Klumac Road around 2:05 p.m. on Sept. 1.
- A hit and run causing property damage occurred in the 100 block of E. Kerr St. between 2:30-2:50 p.m. on Sept. 1.
- Vandalism occurred in the 1100 block of W. Fisher St. around 5:40 p.m. on Sept. 1.
- Vandalism occurred in the 1800 block of Woodbridge Drive around 10:25 p.m. on Sept. 1.
- An assault occurred in the 600 block of Jake Alexander Blvd. W around 10:55 p.m. on Sept. 1.
- A larceny occurred in the 300 block of Laurel Pointe Circle between 12:50 a.m. on Sept. 1 and 12:50 a.m. on Sept. 2. The total estimated loss was $200.
- A hit and run causing property damage occurred in the 600 block of Jake Alexander Blvd. W. between 11:15-11:30 a.m. on Sept. 2.
- Property damage reportedly occurred on White Oak Circle between 8 p.m. on Sept. 2 and 7 a.m. on Sept. 3.
- Larceny occurred in the 600 block of S. Shaver St. between 11 a.n. On Aug. 21 and 9 p.m. on Sept. 1. The total estimated loss was $1,100.
- A motor-vehicle larceny occurred in the 300 block of American Drive between 8 p.m. on Aug. 31 and noon on Sept. 1. The total estimated loss was $100.
- A hit and run caused property damage in the 200 block of W. 11th St. between 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 1 and noon on Sept. 2.
- A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 2100 block of Statesville Blvd. between 4-4:05 p.m. on Sept. 3.
- An assault occurred in the 500 block of N. Fulton St. around 12:19 a.m. on Sept. 4.
- A burglary occurred in the 1500 block of Brenner Ave. between 3 p.m. on Aug. 30 and 9:45 a.m. on Sept. 4. The total estimated loss was $725.
- Vandalism occurred in the 600 block of Newsome Road around 11:05 a.m. on Sept. 4.
- A larceny occurred in the 200 block of Ridge Ave. between 5 a.m.-8:30 p.m. on Sept. 3. The total estimated loss was $50.
- A hit and run causing property damage reportedly occurred in the 1500 block of Stokes Ferry Road between 6:05-6:54 p.m. on Sept. 4.
- Phillip Shane Jolley, 48, was charged with resisting an officer on Sept. 4.