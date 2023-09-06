Blotter for Sept. 6

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

Credit card fraud reportedly occurred on Paige Drive in Salisbury between midnight on Sept. 21, 2021 and noon on Aug. 23.

Credit card fraud reportedly occurred on Goodman Lake Road in Salisbury between midnight on Aug. 4 and 12:10 p.m. on Aug. 24.

Vandalism resulting in property damage occurred on Misty Tunnel Lane in Mooresville between 1-1:45 p.m. on Aug. 31.

Larceny occurred on Barn Swallow Lane in Rockwell between 8 p.m. on Aug. 27 and 2:45 p.m. on Aug. 31.

A motor-vehicle larceny occurred on U.S. Hwy. 601 in Salisbury between 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 30 and 2:50 p.m. on Aug. 31.

Vandalism caused property damage on West Innes Street in Salisbury between 5:11-5:45 p.m. on Aug. 31.

Tires of a vehicle were reportedly slashed on Boat Club Lane in Salisbury on Aug. 31.

Theft occurred on Sherrills Ford Road in Salisbury between 7 p.m. on Aug. 31 and 7:10 a.m. on Sept. 1.

A hit and run causing property damage occurred on South Main Street in Salisbury between 8:22 a.m. on Aug. 30 and 2 p.m. on Sept. 1.

Larceny occurred on Woodleaf Road between 5:21 p.m. on Aug. 19 and 5:21 p.m. on Sept. 1.

Trespassing occurred on Old Union Church Road in East Spencer between 6:30-8:45 a.m. on Sept. 2.

Blackmail was reported on Hidden Hut Road in Salisbury between 9 p.m. on Sept. 1 and 2 a.m. on Sept. 2.

A larceny occurred on Old Beatty Ford Road in China Grove between 10 p.m. on Sept. 2 and 6:01 a.m. on Sept. 3.

Aurora Periera Rogdriguez, 31, was charged with communicating threats, second-degree trespass and simple assault on Aug. 31.

Jonathan Wayne Hargett, 37, was charged with communicating threats on Aug. 31.

Elijah Wali Pruitt, 22, was charged with injury to real property on Sept. 1.

Kenneth Leon Miller Jr., was charged with felony possession of a schedule-II controlled substance, possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia and simple possession on Sept. 1.

Datra Louise Clawson, 32, was charged with carrying a concealed gun and possession of drug paraphernalia on Sept. 1.

Patlan Hermenegildo, 57, was charged with resisting an officer and second-degree trespass on Sept. 2.