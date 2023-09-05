Streamline to Success: RCCC, Livingstone partnership forges new path for aspiring teachers Published 12:05 am Tuesday, September 5, 2023

SALISBURY — As academic institutions grapple with finding the next generation of educators, two Salisbury-based colleges have inked a deal to hopefully make that task a little easier.

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College and Livingstone College entered into a bilateral articulation agreement that offers transfer, guaranteed admission and financial support for Rowan-Cabarrus graduates who continue pursuing their teaching careers at Livingstone.

The agreement is called Streamline to Success and was signed by leaders from both institutions during a recent meeting of the Rowan-Cabarrus Board of Trustees, going into effect immediately.

“We are so pleased to partner with Livingstone College to create a robust pipeline of qualified teachers for the region,” Rowan-Cabarrus President Dr. Carol S. Spalding said. “Thanks to Livingstone’s visionary leadership, this generous transfer agreement will make it easier for Rowan-Cabarrus graduates to complete their bachelor’s degree and begin their teaching careers. Everyone benefits when our children are taught by dedicated, well-trained professionals.”

Several representatives from Livingstone College, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College and even Rowan-Salisbury Schools were present for the official inking of the deal. One representative from RSS, Dr. Amanda Macon, the director of recruitment and induction, pointed to the ongoing partnership to build a teacher pipeline in Rowan County.

Adding to that, the Rowan-Cabarrus executive director of transfer and university partnerships, Jenn Gardner Selby, expressed optimism about growing the next generation of educators in Rowan County’s backyard.

“Working with an established HBCU in our community has a huge benefit for RSS, and all of our schools,” Selby said. “It’s important that we have teachers in the classroom that represent our student body. That is something we are going to get out of this partnership with Livingstone.”

Teaching shortages are not just plaguing Rowan County.

“It’s a nationwide issue,” said Dr. Tarsha Reid, the Livingstone dean of education, psychology and social work. “For students ready to venture into college and take those required classes at community college and then transfer over to Livingstone for that experience is going to help a lot.”

Before transfer, students in the pipeline at Rowan-Cabarrus will complete one of two pathways: an associate in arts in teacher preparation or an associate in science in teacher preparation.

“The state created these two degrees for two reasons, because we don’t have enough teachers and we don’t have enough teachers that represent our students,” Selby said. “They know that community college is one of the creative solutions.”

From there, the following two paths at Livingstone include one for elementary (K-6) education and one for math education.

“RCCC has courses that align with Livingstone College,” Reid said. “Then we have additional courses that will qualify for the degree and the licensure they will need for teaching in North Carolina.”

Reid said she has observed a reduction in the number of people joining the educator workforce.

“Last year was a small graduation for us all,” Reid said.” I am part of a larger group of educator-preparation programs and we are all experiencing a shortage of students signing up for education as a major. That is from large institutions as well as small institutions.”

Through guaranteed scholarship packages, the program aims to make the onset of obtaining a degree for teaching more appealing to prospective teachers.

Streamline to Success offers eligible Rowan-Cabarrus graduates free transfer applications, guaranteed admission to Livingstone, and guaranteed scholarships based on their grade point average. Students with a GPA between 2.75 and 3.24 will receive $5,000 annually. Those with a GPA between 3.25 and 3.74 will receive $6,500 per year, and those with a GPA of 3.75 or higher will receive $8,000 per year.

Streamline to Success students are eligible to live on campus at Livingstone if they desire, but they are not required to do so. Once they begin their studies, they may apply for Livingstone’s internship and student teaching opportunities.

Livingstone President Dr. Anthony J. Davis Jr. was among the signees at the agreement.

“This memorandum of understanding will facilitate a seamless pathway whereby the two institutions will work collaboratively related to the teacher education ecosystem in Salisbury, Rowan County and beyond,” Davis said. “This is an example of what happens when options and opportunities intersect. We are helping to create access for students who want to enter the field of education, in an affordable manner, while demonstrating alignment between these two schools.”

Selby suggested that the education pipeline could be the start of more to come between the two institutions.

“There is a lot of interest in criminal justice and business,” Selby said. “Working with Livingstone has been absolutely amazing. Their professors are top-notch. I feel very lucky to have gotten to know them. They offer excellent programming.”