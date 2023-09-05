Man wanted for assault on homeless couple arrested Published 12:00 am Tuesday, September 5, 2023

SALISBURY — A man Salisbury police had an active warrant for on charges that he allegedly assaulted a homeless pair Aug. 31 is now in custody.

Salisbury police had a warrant for Christopher Jacob Arquette, 21, for allegedly assaulting two homeless people with a metal pole in a homeless camp.

Police said they found the male victim, who appeared dazed and who was suffering from a head injury, at Chick-Fil-A on East Innes Street about 8:30 a.m. last Thursday morning. A woman, who was also hit by Arquette when she tried to defend herself, was also located at the restaurant. Police reports say the couple were neighbors of Arquette’s in the encampment, and that he allegedly grabbed a metal pole and struck both victims from the outside of the tent.

Arquette was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and held on a $10,000 bond. His next court date is Oct. 3.