High school volleyball: Hornets, Cougars, Raiders, Falcons win

Published 7:28 pm Tuesday, September 5, 2023

By Post Sports

Salisbury’s, Ava Morris 5. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

From staff reports

CHINA GROVE — With a sweep of Central Cabarrus on Tuesday, Carson improved to 4-0 in the South Piedmont Conference.

•••

SALISBURY — Salisbury’s volleyball team got its second Central Carolina Conference win on Tuesday.

The Hornets won 25-12, 25-16 and 25-19 at home against South Davidson (1-6, 1-2).

Ashley Yang had five aces and 36 assists for Salisbury (3-5, 2-1). Ava Morris had 13 kills.

Carmen McQueen  had nine  kills. Kendall Henderson had eight kills. Dayami Acevedo had six kills and 10 digs.

•••
LANDIS — South Rowan won  25-20, 25-18 and 25-16 against Robinson on Tuesday to stay unbeaten in the South Piedmont Conference.
Leah Rymer had 12 assists, 11 kills and seven digs. Laney Beaver had 11 assists and nine digs for the Raiders (8-3, 5-0).
Meredith Faw had 10 kills, 11 digs and five aces. Laurel Everett had four kills. Campbell Withers had 21 digs. Avery Fisher had five digs.
• In the jayvee game, South (7-1) rolled 25-11 and 25-5 over the Bulldogs.
  Cailynn Withers had nine digs. Clancy Street had four aces. Raegan Shell had nine assists. Meghan Eagle had six assists and six kills. Danica Krieg had four kills.
•••
MOUNT ULLA – West Rowan won 25-18, 25-15 and 25-21 against East Rowan in SPC action on Tuesday.
The Falcons (4-4, 2-2) got 15 kills and four aces from Emma Clarke.
Freshman Lydia Wilson had nine kills and two aces.
Skyy Ruben had three blocks.
Lainey Sweet, Sophia Blackledge and Neely Hiatt also played well for the Falcons.

