High school volleyball: Hornets, Cougars, Raiders, Falcons win

•••

LANDIS — South Rowan won 25-20, 25-18 and 25-16 against Robinson on Tuesday to stay unbeaten in the South Piedmont Conference.

Leah Rymer had 12 assists, 11 kills and seven digs. Laney Beaver had 11 assists and nine digs for the Raiders (8-3, 5-0).

Meredith Faw had 10 kills, 11 digs and five aces. Laurel Everett had four kills. Campbell Withers had 21 digs. Avery Fisher had five digs.

• In the jayvee game, South (7-1) rolled 25-11 and 25-5 over the Bulldogs.

Cailynn Withers had nine digs. Clancy Street had four aces. Raegan Shell had nine assists. Meghan Eagle had six assists and six kills. Danica Krieg had four kills.

•••

MOUNT ULLA – West Rowan won 25-18, 25-15 and 25-21 against East Rowan in SPC action on Tuesday.

The Falcons (4-4, 2-2) got 15 kills and four aces from Emma Clarke.

Freshman Lydia Wilson had nine kills and two aces.

Skyy Ruben had three blocks.

Lainey Sweet, Sophia Blackledge and Neely Hiatt also played well for the Falcons.