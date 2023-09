High school girls tennis: Hornets roll Published 9:39 pm Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Staff report

LEXINGTON — Salisbury’s girls tennis won easily on Tuesday, beating Central Carolina Conference opponent Lexington.

The Hornets won 9-0, with a lot of 6-0s.

Millie Wymbs, Lucy Barr, Cora Wymbs, Meredith Williams, Addie Griffith and Katelyn Duran won in singles for the Hornets (5-1, 3-0).

Doubles winners were the Wymbs sisters, Barr/Williams and Griffith/Dasia Canada.

Salisbury plays at Mount Airy on Wednesday.