High school football: Golden Rule Published 12:00 am Tuesday, September 5, 2023

1 of 34

By David Shaw

For the Salisbury Post

SALISBURY — Good luck trying to catch up with Salisbury’s Jamal Rule these days.

The junior running back was the fastest player on the fastest team Friday night at Ludwig Stadium — where he rushed for 276 yards and made five end zone appearances before making an even swifter, post-game exit.

“He isn’t here. He’s already gone,” a teammate bellowed across the clamorous SHS locker room, just moments after the unbeaten Hornets dropped a 59-7 anvil on visiting East Rowan. “He probably had somewhere to go.”

Rule is certainly going places. With the acceleration of a Maserati and a few Globetrotter moves at his disposal, he’s emerged as Rowan County’s most productive ball carrier this season. In three lopsided Salisbury triumphs, he’s racked up 621 yards by land and another 61 through the air — including the 9-yard spiral he caught from cerebral quarterback Mike Geter on the game’s fifth play from scrimmage. He’s averaging better than 200 yards per game and 11.1 per rushing attempt, fueling what’s already become a 10-touchdown season. Stats like that ain’t cat food, folks.

“When Jamal’s running like that,” Geter said after tossing his third, fourth and fifth TD passes, “he’s not going to stop. You won’t catch him.”

Opponents and small-town reporters have learned Rule has two speeds — fast and see-ya-later. After Friday’s debacle, losing coach John Fitz was asked a casual, uncomplicated question and his answer was light-shedding.

“Is Salisbury that good?” he responded. “They’re that athletic. It’s hard for me to say because we didn’t challenge them enough tonight, but they’re very good. They’re fast at running. We’re not.”

No one was faster than Rule, the 185-pound dynamo who first appeared on radar as a hopeful sophomore a year ago. It was early in a Week 3 rock fight in Granite Quarry, where he was unexpectedly called to active duty following an injury to all-county running back JyMikaah Wells. At the time, Rule saw the opportunity as an open window and scurried through it.

“He got his chance that night and made the most of it,” said teammate Deuce Walker, a menacing defender and velvet-handed receiver. “He took off and he’s still going. And now it’s his time to shine.”

Rule zigged and zagged his way for 159 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown in his first prominent appearance that fateful evening last September, then formally introduced himself a week later by slashing for 226 yards and two scores in a 41-0 beatdown at South Rowan. Wells returned in Week 5, relegating Rule to a supporting role, despite his leading man performance.

“He’s a special player,” gushed Clayton Trivett, a front-row witness as Salisbury’s second-year coach. “We knew last year, when he backed up JyMikaah, how special he could be. He keeps showing us what he can do. And that’s all it is. He’s waited for his opportunity and here it is.”

Rule is always one good block from jetting into the secondary, then whirling away from would-be tacklers. A dozen times against East, he sent defenders tumbling like bowling pins on double-digit runs. His longest was a 51-yard burst into the end zone that turned the match into a mismatch and triggered a running clock with 3:14 remaining in the third quarter.

“He had what?” questioned center Anthony Young, the compact senior who looks like he could bench press the concession stand. “You wanna know why? Because he was running behind me and this OL. He’s a hard runner, a rock dude, and shaky. The first tackler is always going to miss him. It takes more than one man to put him down. He’s like (NFL free agent) Leonard Fournette, the way he runs through people hard.”

Even Geter, the steadfast signal-caller with more than 3,000 passing yards and 88 career touchdowns, got caught up in the Jamal Rule worship service. “He’s more of a Derrick Henry type,” he said with a smile. “A guy who goes out and gets it done.”

Perhaps a word of caution is needed here. Before we christen Rule as the best thing since Wonka bars, bear in mind he’s an 11th-grader who operates behind a unit that’s tough, strong and dependable — traits that make a good pickup truck and even better offensive line. Listen to right tackle Antonio Young: “For a junior, he’s a good leader who goes 100 percent every time. As a runner, he’s a dog. He’s just really good — and he’s getting better.”

So while third-ranked Salisbury continues to play Whac-a-Mole with weekly precision, Rule quietly spends his Friday nights reading blocks, finding holes and watching his star ascend. That’s something even he can’t run from.