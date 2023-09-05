East Spencer park renovations come to fruition Published 12:10 am Tuesday, September 5, 2023

1 of 4

EAST SPENCER — Work with funds from a Rural Transformation Grant the town of East Spencer was awarded at the end of last year have begun to show at Royal Giants Park.

The town was awared $580,000 from the state Department of Commerce in November that have been earmarked to upgrade several parts of Royal Giant Park. Town Manager Michael Douglas said the basketball courts have been resurfaced, work is ongoing on a new, additional half acre parking lot, and the renovations to the concession stand will start in October. A new memorial sign for the park to replace the aging wooden one is ready as well, and the park will have directional signs when renovations are complete.

The new surface on the basketball court is Outdoor Revolution, a surface that supports ankles and knees in heavy play and prevents the worst damage from falls. It also allows for immediate drainage in rain or storms, and covers old surface mars and cracks without impact.

Douglas said the town was awarded the grant under the Resilient Neighborhoods category and these funds have come in round two of applications. The town did not receive funds in round one, but in the third and final round of applications, he plans to request another $50,000.

“The resurfacing of the basketball court will be safer for those playing,” said East Spencer Mayor Pro Tem Shawn Rush, who is pleased by the work being done. “The updated concession stand will enhance the park, the additional parking being cleared will make it easier for the elderly to come out and enjoy our events.” New parking will have handicapped accessibility.

Rush said the renovations are not the only changes happening in the town.

“There are a lot of moving parts going on in East Spencer,” he said. “The Southern Soul Music Festival is coming again in October, we are excited about the development coming from Tectonic with Sheetz, and the new housing development on Bringle Ferry Road. Our new gateway signs, that were part of the Rural Transformation Grant, should be installed in the next few weeks. Our water and sewer infrastructure is continuously being repaired, and we have welcomed GFL (Green For Life) to East Spencer as our new trash company.”