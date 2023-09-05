D2 college football: Catawba wins road opener; LC falls at home Published 12:00 am Tuesday, September 5, 2023

From staff reports

Week 1 summaries …

ELIZABETH CITY — Catawba won its first game under new head coach Tyler Haines, surviving 31-23 at Elizabeth City State despite late turnovers that made things exciting.

“Sloppy,” Haines said. “But something to build on.”

Deno Wardlow made three interceptions for SAC Defensive Player of the Week honors. The third one tied the school record and came in the end zone in the fourth quarter to help preserve the victory.

Lee Bracey Jr. ran for 194 yards on 27 carries on a workhorse afternoon.

Quarterback Preston Brown acquitted himself well in his first start for Catawba. Brown was 15-for-29 passing for 203 yards and three touchdowns, with no interceptions.

Catawba trailed 7-0 early but was in control 31-14 in the third quarter before things got wild at the end.

“Guys started to press to finish the game,” Haines said. “That’s characteristic of a team not used to pressure. There were some learning moments.”

A sack on fourth down by John-Robert Boyd’s fourth-down sack sealed victory.

Catawba’s defense allowed only 81 passing yards. The Vikings were a dismal 1-for-11 on third-down conversions.

Catawba will play at home on Saturday at 6 p.m. against Livingstone.

•••

SALISBURY — Bluefield State University has rejoined the CIAA as a member of the league’s Northern Division, and the West Virginia-based HBCU enjoyed its trip to Livingstone on Saturday night.

The Big Blues, who were part of the CIAA from 1932-55 before exiting in search of greener pastures, pounded the Blue Bears 41-7 on the turf at Alumni Memorial Stadium.

It was 34-0 at the half. It was 41-0 before LC’s Lamontay Carr flipped a 2-yard scoring pass to Matthew Henry in the fourth quarter to get the home team on the scoreboard.

Bluefield State was picked ninth out of 12 teams in the CIAA’s preseason poll, while Livingstone was picked 11th.

Bluefield State may be better than the predictions and hammered the Blue Bears with an aerial assault. Jai’que Hurt, a freshman from Georgia, threw five touchdown passes, with five different receivers getting in on the fun. He threw for 218 yards.

Livingstone tried three QBs. They combined for 11 completions, but only 66 yards. William Guyton rushed for 63 yards on 17 carries for Livingstone.

Jaden Echols led Livingstone’s defense with an interception and nine tackles.

Livingstone plays at Catawba on Saturday at 6 p.m.