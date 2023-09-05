College volleyball: South grad Rymer honored by AAC

Staff report

COLUMBIA, S.C. — She got married recently, so All-American Kira Rymer (South Rowan) is now officially Kira Rymer Attaway.

While her name has changed, nothing has changed as far as volleyball. She is still dominating for the Columbia International Rams.

She was named Appalachian Athletic ConferenceAttacker of the Week on Monday.

Columbia International has started the season with an eight-game winning streak.

Rymer Attaway has played a large role in the Rams’ success. She tallied a season-high 24 kills in a sweep of Faulkner (Ala.) on Saturday.

“I’m incredibly proud of Kira,” CIU coach Katie Weiss said. “She is a consistent threat at the net and a positive leader on the court. She is invaluable to our team, and her experience and ability will benefit us all season.”

CIU volleyball will be back in action Thursday against rival Columbia College.

Rymer Attaway’s sister, Bethany, is a member of the CIU cross country team.