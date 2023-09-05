College volleyball: Milestone win for Barringer Published 5:43 pm Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Staff report

HICKORY — Lenoir-Rhyne head women’s basketball coach Nicole Barringer recorded her 100th career win on Saturday as the Bears went 3-1 in a season-opening tournament in Hickory.

Barringer starred at South Rowan and was an Honorable Mention All-America as a setter at Averett. She was elected to the Averett Sports Hall of Fame in 2020.

Most of her coaching wins victories at William Peace. She is in her second season coaching the L-R Bears.

This season’s L-R roster includes freshman Leah Hinceman (East Rowan), who is getting some court time.

L-R opens South Atlantic Conference play at Coker on Tuesday.