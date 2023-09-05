College sports: Strong starts for Catawba in women’s soccer, cross country Published 4:51 pm Tuesday, September 5, 2023

From Catawba Sports Information

Catawba’s midfielder Sydney Jimmo and defender Kelly Havens swept the WePlayed Sports South Atlantic Conference Women’s Soccer Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week honors, the league office announced Tuesday morning.

Jimmo, a grad student from Shelburne, Vt., got her season off to a blazing start, recording her third-career hat trick in the season-opening win at Chowan before adding a goal and an assist in the 7-0 win over King in the home opener. Jimmo leads the SAC in goals.

After the four-goal barrage last week, Jimmo now stands in seventh place in program history in goals scored with 27 in a Catawba uniform.

Havens, a junior from Cincinnati, headed in the game-winner in Saturday’s win over the Tornado in the 39th minute. Havens also helped anchor a defense that allowed just one shot on goal over the two-game stretch.

20th-ranked Catawba’s 13 goals ranks the most through two games in program history.

The team returns to action at home Tuesday, facing North Greenville for a 6 p.m. start.

Cross country

The Catawba men’s and women’s cross-country teams swept the team titles at the Fleet Feet Invitational. Tanner Smith claimed the individual crown in the men’s 8K, and Madison Clay claimed the individual crown in the women’s 5K.

Smith, a sophomore from Mooresville, claimed his first-ever collegiate title. He finished the race with a time of 26:28.4.