College football: Great debut for Norman with Virginia Union Published 5:09 pm Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Jabril Norman

Staff report

CANTON, Ohio — Somehow Virginia Union’s Jabril Norman (Salisbury) didn’t receive any of the CIAA’s weekly accolades, but he was named the defensive MVP of Sunday’s televised Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic that was featured on the NFL Network.

Norman (6-2, 220) did well at Mars Hill before transferring prior to this season to Virginia Union, always one of the stronger teams in the CIAA. The junior quickly earned a starting spot on a veteran defense.

In Sunday’s 45-13 win against Morehouse, Norman made several pivotal plays. He had a forced fumble and fumble recovery on the same play. He also had a 68-yard interception return for a touchdown in the second quarter. He made six tackles and was credited with half of a sack.

Virginia Union is coming off a 9-2 season and a Division II playoff appearance and still has Jada Byers, one of the top running backs in Division II.

Virginia Union will play at Shaw on Saturday.