Photo gallery: Labor Day golf tournament semi-finals
Published 8:14 pm Monday, September 4, 2023
1 of 32
Labor Day Golf Semi-finals: Ulysses Grisette watches his putt on first hole.. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Labor Day Golf Semi-finals Charlie Barr putting on number 1. photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Labor Day Golf Semi-finals: Jacob Smith looks to the heavens after missing a putt on the 9th hole. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Labor Day Golf Semi-finals: Josh Brincefield sinking his putt. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Labor Day Golf Semi-finals: Eric Edwards looks skyward after a missed shot on number 9.. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Labor Day Golf Semi-finals: Jacob Smith takes a chip shot to the green. photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Labor Day Golf Semi-finals: Eric Edwards chip shot to the green. photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Labor Day Golf Semi-finals: Alex Nianouris putting. photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Labor Day Golf Semi-finals: Partners Eric Edward nearest to camera and Alex Nianouris on the 4th green. photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Labor Day Golf Semi-finals: Eric Edwards on the 4th green. photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Labor Day Golf Semi-finals: Partners Eric Edwards kneeling and Alex Nianouris standing on the 4th green. photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Labor Day Golf Semi-finals: Partners Keith Dorsett in front and Jacob Smith on the 3rd green.. photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Labor Day Golf Semi-finals: partners, Ulysses Grisette and Jeff Lankford wait to tee off on number 4. photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Labor Day Golf Semi-finals Jeff Lankford. photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Labor Day Golf Semi-finals: Ulysses Grisette chips to the green on number 3. photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Labor Day Golf Semi-finals early morning spectators leaving their prints in the dew covered fairway. . photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Labor Day Golf Semi-finals Charlie Barr reacts to missed putt on number 2. photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Labor Day Golf Semi-finals: josh Brincefield tees off on number 4. photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Labor Day Golf Semi-finals: josh Brincefield tees off on number 4. photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Labor Day Golf Semi-finals: Ulysses Grisette tees off on number 4. photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Labor Day Golf Semi-finals: Eric Edwards tees off on number 4. photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Labor Day Golf Semi-finals: Jeff Lankford tees off on number 4. photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Labor Day Golf Semi-finals: Keith Dorsett tees off on number 4. photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Labor Day Golf Semi-finals: Charlie Barr tees off on number 4. photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Labor Day Golf Semi-finals: Jacob Smith tees off on number 4. photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Labor Day Golf Semi-finals: Charlie Barr's putt was "oh so close" on the 8th green. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salsibury Post
Labor Day Golf Semi-finals: Alex Nianouris tees off on number 4. photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Labor Day Golf Semi-finals: Jacob Smith bends over after missing a putt on 5th green while his partner Keith Dorsett tries a kick to help turn the putt.. photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Labor Day Golf Semi-finals: Alex Nianouris digs up some sand on number 9 coming out of the bunker.. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salsibury Post
Labor Day Golf Semi-finals: On the 9th green Josh Brincefield, bites his tongue, as he hits from the sand bunker to the hole. He was just short of the hole. photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Labor Day Golf Semi-finals: On the 9th green Jeff Lankford digs his way out of the sand bunker to the green. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salsibury Post
Labor Day Golf Semi-finals: On the 9th green Josh Brincefield, bites his tongue, as he hits from the sand bunker to the hole. He was just short of the hole. photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Photos from Monday’s Labor Day golf tournament semi-finals. Full coverage will be in Thursday’s edition. Photos by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.