Local golf: Former Davie, NC State stars Grisette, Lankford win Labor Day Four-Ball Published 9:34 pm Monday, September 4, 2023

Staff report

SALISBURY — A memorable Crowder-Dorsett Memorial Four-Ball Labor Day Golf Tournament concluded on Monday.

Uly Grisette and Jeffrey Lankford, former Davie and N.C. State standouts, survived two tough matches on Monday to win the Championship Division.

Seeded fifth after qualifying, they won 1-up in the morning semifinals against defending champions Josh Brincefield and Charlie Barr. They won 2 and 1 against third-seeded Keith Dorsett and Jacob Smith in the finals.

In the other semifinal, Dorsett and Smith were 1-up winners in another thriller against Eric Edwards and Alex Nianouris, who led qualifying with a 61.

The tournament began with 170 teams (340 players) and 120 teams were able to compete in the three days of match play.

Also crowned was the Super Senior (65+) team of John DeRhodes and Mallory McDaniel. They won 3 and 1 in Monday’s final against Jim Christy and Robert Shoaf.

The team of Bob Casmus and Chris Patti never trailed and won the Senior (55+) championship match 2 and 1 against Wally Eidson and Robert Ogden.

Monday’s results

Championship Score Match

5Grisette, Uly/Lankford, Jeff 2&1 Over 3Dorsett, Keith/Smith, Jacob Championship Match

12Taylor, Jordan/Cline, Wes 3&1 Over 15Nesbitt, Chris/Rae, Chris Consolation Finals

5Grisette, Uly/Lankford, Jeff 1Up Over 1Barr, Charlie/Brincefield, Josh Semi-Final Match

3Dorsett, Keith/Smith, Jacob 1Up Over 2Nianouris, Alex/Edwards, Eric Semi-Final Match

12Taylor, Jordan/Cline, Wes 19H Over 16Antosek, Alex/Beard, Marshall Consolation Semi-Final Match

15Nesbitt, Chris/Rae, Chris 5&4 Over 11Mills, Mike/Jones, Brian Consolation Semi-Final Match

65 and Over Championship

4DeRhodes, JohnMcDaniel, Mallory 3&1 Over 2Shoaf, Robert Christy, Jim 65 and Over Championship

6Hankins, Don Post, Jon 2&1 Over 8Norris, Eric Porter, Andy Consolation

65 and Over Open Flight 1

4VanPelt, Harry Harwood, Dean 3&2 Over 2Roueche, David Shirk, Ron 65 and Over Flight 1

5Boltz, Bob Edginton, Keith 2up Over 3Stockford, Bill Stockford, Chuck Consolation Final

55 and Over Championship

8Casmus, Bob Patti, Chris 2&1 Over 2Eidson, Wally Ogden, Robert 55 and Over Championship

1Pickett, Rick Hubbard, Jim 1up Over 6Roten, Ty Jernigan, Roger Consolation Final

55 and Over Open Flight 1

3Wright, Jerry Rae, Craig 3&2 Over 5Stolsworth, Bruce Jordan, Stan Sr. Flight 1 Final

4Carpenter, Athony Carpenter, Jimmy 3&2 Over 2Sharp, Mike Holshouser, David Consolation

55 and Over Open Flight 2

3Chambers, DC Herndon, Mike 2&1 Over 1Blume, Mike Evans, Terry Sr. Flight 2 Final

2Anderson, Tom Hammond, Troy 4&3 Over 4Beard, Rob Burke, Rob Consolation

Men’s Open Flight 1

6Adams, Frank Adams, Russ 3&2 Over 5Vinson, Brad Jessup, Nathan Finals

3Allen, Jon Paschal, Derek 1up Over 4West, Keyon Swaim, Clayton Consolation

Men’s Open Flight 2

4Chapman, Brian Bullock, Stephen 1up Over 2Wray, Blake Morgan, Andrew Finals

5Alcorn, Clark Hoskins, Chad 4&3 Over 6Nester, Jacob Strplin, Mason Consolation

Men’s Open Flight 3

7Swaringen, Michael Swaringen, Mitchell 1Up Over 4Cranfield, Cade Frye, Tanner Finals

2Mitchell, Karl Gregg, Patrick 5&4 Over 5Jensen, Chace Szalay, Ryan Consolation

Men’s Open Flight 4

8Fesperman, Alan Fesperman, Warren 1Up Over 6Post, Abraham Post, Simon Finals

2Basinger, Corey Priddy, Michael 2&1 Over 5Marburger, Joel Hubbard, Andrew Consolation

Men’s Open Flight 5

6Honeycutt, Josh Ridenhour, Jason 3&1 Over 5Harvey, Jay Tuttle, Allen Finals

3Holshouser, Maddux Holshouser, Jeff 4&2 Over 8Carpenter, Corey Kramer, Sean Consolation

Men’s Open Flight 6

6Jackson, Andrew Coward, Andrew 6&5 Over 4Webb, Hank Brincefield, Bo Finals

3Van Wagenberg, Mark Campbell, Will 1Up Over 8Jimenez, Kris Goodman, Clark Consolation

Men’s Open Flight 7

4Coward, Chris Holmes, Brandon 4&3 Over 2Weber, Taylor McGinnis, Mickey Finals

5Hughes, Conlin Kyles, Coyte 6&5 Over 7Fesperman, David Fesperman, Lee Consolation

Men’s Open Flight 8

3Derrick, David Storey, Spencer 7&6 Over 1Roberts, Guy Spicer, Dan Finals

7Jones, Greg Bradshaw, Dwight 1Up Over 4Williams, Brannon Hiatt, Neal Consolation

