Local golf: Former Davie, NC State stars Grisette, Lankford win Labor Day Four-Ball
Published 9:34 pm Monday, September 4, 2023
SALISBURY — A memorable Crowder-Dorsett Memorial Four-Ball Labor Day Golf Tournament concluded on Monday.
Uly Grisette and Jeffrey Lankford, former Davie and N.C. State standouts, survived two tough matches on Monday to win the Championship Division.
Seeded fifth after qualifying, they won 1-up in the morning semifinals against defending champions Josh Brincefield and Charlie Barr. They won 2 and 1 against third-seeded Keith Dorsett and Jacob Smith in the finals.
In the other semifinal, Dorsett and Smith were 1-up winners in another thriller against Eric Edwards and Alex Nianouris, who led qualifying with a 61.
The tournament began with 170 teams (340 players) and 120 teams were able to compete in the three days of match play.
Also crowned was the Super Senior (65+) team of John DeRhodes and Mallory McDaniel. They won 3 and 1 in Monday’s final against Jim Christy and Robert Shoaf.
The team of Bob Casmus and Chris Patti never trailed and won the Senior (55+) championship match 2 and 1 against Wally Eidson and Robert Ogden.
Monday’s results
Championship Score Match
5Grisette, Uly/Lankford, Jeff 2&1 Over 3Dorsett, Keith/Smith, Jacob Championship Match
12Taylor, Jordan/Cline, Wes 3&1 Over 15Nesbitt, Chris/Rae, Chris Consolation Finals
5Grisette, Uly/Lankford, Jeff 1Up Over 1Barr, Charlie/Brincefield, Josh Semi-Final Match
3Dorsett, Keith/Smith, Jacob 1Up Over 2Nianouris, Alex/Edwards, Eric Semi-Final Match
12Taylor, Jordan/Cline, Wes 19H Over 16Antosek, Alex/Beard, Marshall Consolation Semi-Final Match
15Nesbitt, Chris/Rae, Chris 5&4 Over 11Mills, Mike/Jones, Brian Consolation Semi-Final Match
65 and Over Championship
4DeRhodes, JohnMcDaniel, Mallory 3&1 Over 2Shoaf, Robert Christy, Jim 65 and Over Championship
6Hankins, Don Post, Jon 2&1 Over 8Norris, Eric Porter, Andy Consolation
65 and Over Open Flight 1
4VanPelt, Harry Harwood, Dean 3&2 Over 2Roueche, David Shirk, Ron 65 and Over Flight 1
5Boltz, Bob Edginton, Keith 2up Over 3Stockford, Bill Stockford, Chuck Consolation Final
55 and Over Championship
8Casmus, Bob Patti, Chris 2&1 Over 2Eidson, Wally Ogden, Robert 55 and Over Championship
1Pickett, Rick Hubbard, Jim 1up Over 6Roten, Ty Jernigan, Roger Consolation Final
55 and Over Open Flight 1
3Wright, Jerry Rae, Craig 3&2 Over 5Stolsworth, Bruce Jordan, Stan Sr. Flight 1 Final
4Carpenter, Athony Carpenter, Jimmy 3&2 Over 2Sharp, Mike Holshouser, David Consolation
55 and Over Open Flight 2
3Chambers, DC Herndon, Mike 2&1 Over 1Blume, Mike Evans, Terry Sr. Flight 2 Final
2Anderson, Tom Hammond, Troy 4&3 Over 4Beard, Rob Burke, Rob Consolation
Men’s Open Flight 1
6Adams, Frank Adams, Russ 3&2 Over 5Vinson, Brad Jessup, Nathan Finals
3Allen, Jon Paschal, Derek 1up Over 4West, Keyon Swaim, Clayton Consolation
Men’s Open Flight 2
4Chapman, Brian Bullock, Stephen 1up Over 2Wray, Blake Morgan, Andrew Finals
5Alcorn, Clark Hoskins, Chad 4&3 Over 6Nester, Jacob Strplin, Mason Consolation
Men’s Open Flight 3
7Swaringen, Michael Swaringen, Mitchell 1Up Over 4Cranfield, Cade Frye, Tanner Finals
2Mitchell, Karl Gregg, Patrick 5&4 Over 5Jensen, Chace Szalay, Ryan Consolation
Men’s Open Flight 4
8Fesperman, Alan Fesperman, Warren 1Up Over 6Post, Abraham Post, Simon Finals
2Basinger, Corey Priddy, Michael 2&1 Over 5Marburger, Joel Hubbard, Andrew Consolation
Men’s Open Flight 5
6Honeycutt, Josh Ridenhour, Jason 3&1 Over 5Harvey, Jay Tuttle, Allen Finals
3Holshouser, Maddux Holshouser, Jeff 4&2 Over 8Carpenter, Corey Kramer, Sean Consolation
Men’s Open Flight 6
6Jackson, Andrew Coward, Andrew 6&5 Over 4Webb, Hank Brincefield, Bo Finals
3Van Wagenberg, Mark Campbell, Will 1Up Over 8Jimenez, Kris Goodman, Clark Consolation
Men’s Open Flight 7
4Coward, Chris Holmes, Brandon 4&3 Over 2Weber, Taylor McGinnis, Mickey Finals
5Hughes, Conlin Kyles, Coyte 6&5 Over 7Fesperman, David Fesperman, Lee Consolation
Men’s Open Flight 8
3Derrick, David Storey, Spencer 7&6 Over 1Roberts, Guy Spicer, Dan Finals
7Jones, Greg Bradshaw, Dwight 1Up Over 4Williams, Brannon Hiatt, Neal Consolation
Thank you to all of our sponsors:
New Sarum (First & Tenth Tee)
Blandy Hardwoods (Driving Range)
C3 Custom Golf (Scoreboard)
Cheerwine (Tee Markers)
Gobel Contact Services “GCS” (Cart Sponsors)
Penrod Medical (Putting Green)
Statewide Title (Welcome)
Wallace Realty( Parking )
