Local golf: Former Davie, NC State stars Grisette, Lankford win Labor Day Four-Ball

Published 9:34 pm Monday, September 4, 2023

By Post Sports

Labor Day Golf Semi-finals: On the 9th green Josh Brincefield, bites his tongue, as he hits from the sand bunker to the hole. He was just short of the hole. photo by Wayne Hinshaw

 

Uly Girsette. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw

 

See Thursday’s print edition for a story on the tournament champions.

 

Staff report

SALISBURY — A memorable Crowder-Dorsett Memorial Four-Ball Labor Day Golf Tournament concluded on Monday.

Uly Grisette and Jeffrey Lankford, former Davie and N.C. State standouts, survived two tough matches on Monday to win the Championship Division.

Seeded fifth after qualifying, they won 1-up in the morning semifinals against defending champions Josh Brincefield and Charlie Barr. They won 2 and 1 against third-seeded Keith Dorsett and Jacob Smith in the finals.

In the other semifinal, Dorsett and Smith were 1-up winners in another thriller against Eric Edwards and Alex Nianouris, who led qualifying with a 61.

The tournament began with 170 teams (340 players) and 120 teams were able to compete in the three days of match play.

Also crowned was the Super Senior (65+) team of John DeRhodes and Mallory McDaniel. They won 3 and 1 in Monday’s final against Jim Christy and Robert Shoaf.

The team of Bob Casmus and Chris Patti never trailed and won the Senior (55+) championship match 2 and 1 against Wally Eidson and Robert Ogden.

 

Monday’s results

Championship         Score                                                      Match

5Grisette, Uly/Lankford, Jeff   2&1 Over                3Dorsett, Keith/Smith, Jacob  Championship Match

12Taylor, Jordan/Cline, Wes   3&1 Over                15Nesbitt, Chris/Rae, Chris    Consolation Finals

 

5Grisette, Uly/Lankford, Jeff   1Up Over                1Barr, Charlie/Brincefield, Josh               Semi-Final Match

3Dorsett, Keith/Smith, Jacob  1Up Over                2Nianouris, Alex/Edwards, Eric               Semi-Final Match

 

12Taylor, Jordan/Cline, Wes   19H Over                16Antosek, Alex/Beard, Marshall            Consolation Semi-Final Match

15Nesbitt, Chris/Rae, Chris    5&4 Over                11Mills, Mike/Jones, Brian       Consolation Semi-Final Match

 

65 and Over            Championship

4DeRhodes, JohnMcDaniel, Mallory       3&1 Over                2Shoaf, Robert        Christy, Jim             65 and Over Championship

6Hankins, Don        Post, Jon                 2&1 Over                8Norris, Eric            Porter, Andy            Consolation

65 and Over            Open Flight 1

4VanPelt, Harry       Harwood, Dean       3&2 Over                2Roueche, David    Shirk, Ron               65 and Over Flight 1

5Boltz, Bob              Edginton, Keith        2up Over                 3Stockford, Bill        Stockford, Chuck    Consolation Final

 

55 and Over            Championship

8Casmus, Bob        Patti, Chris              2&1 Over                2Eidson, Wally         Ogden, Robert        55 and Over Championship

1Pickett, Rick          Hubbard, Jim           1up Over                 6Roten, Ty               Jernigan, Roger      Consolation Final

55 and Over            Open Flight 1

3Wright, Jerry         Rae, Craig               3&2 Over                5Stolsworth, Bruce  Jordan, Stan            Sr. Flight 1 Final

4Carpenter, Athony Carpenter, Jimmy    3&2 Over                2Sharp, Mike           Holshouser, David   Consolation

55 and Over            Open Flight 2

3Chambers, DC      Herndon, Mike         2&1 Over                1Blume, Mike          Evans, Terry           Sr. Flight 2 Final

2Anderson, Tom      Hammond, Troy      4&3 Over                4Beard, Rob            Burke, Rob              Consolation

 

Men’s Open Flight 1

6Adams, Frank       Adams, Russ          3&2 Over                5Vinson, Brad          Jessup, Nathan       Finals

3Allen, Jon              Paschal, Derek       1up Over                 4West, Keyon          Swaim, Clayton       Consolation

Men’s Open Flight 2

4Chapman, Brian    Bullock, Stephen     1up Over                 2Wray, Blake           Morgan, Andrew      Finals

5Alcorn, Clark         Hoskins, Chad        4&3 Over                6Nester, Jacob        Strplin, Mason         Consolation

Men’s Open Flight 3

7Swaringen, Michael  Swaringen, Mitchell  1Up Over            4Cranfield, Cade     Frye, Tanner           Finals

2Mitchell, Karl          Gregg, Patrick         5&4 Over                5Jensen, Chace      Szalay, Ryan           Consolation

Men’s Open Flight 4

8Fesperman, Alan   Fesperman, Warren 1Up Over                6Post, Abraham      Post, Simon             Finals

2Basinger, Corey    Priddy, Michael        2&1 Over                5Marburger, Joel     Hubbard, Andrew    Consolation

Men’s Open Flight 5

6Honeycutt, Josh    Ridenhour, Jason    3&1 Over                5Harvey, Jay           Tuttle, Allen              Finals

3Holshouser, Maddux Holshouser, Jeff  4&2 Over                8Carpenter, Corey  Kramer, Sean          Consolation

Men’s Open Flight 6

6Jackson, Andrew  Coward, Andrew     6&5 Over                4Webb, Hank          Brincefield, Bo         Finals

3Van Wagenberg, Mark Campbell, Will    1Up         Over       8Jimenez, Kris        Goodman, Clark      Consolation

Men’s Open Flight 7

4Coward, Chris       Holmes, Brandon    4&3 Over                2Weber, Taylor        McGinnis, Mickey   Finals

5Hughes, Conlin      Kyles, Coyte            6&5 Over                7Fesperman, David Fesperman, Lee      Consolation

Men’s Open Flight 8

3Derrick, David       Storey, Spencer      7&6 Over                1Roberts, Guy        Spicer, Dan             Finals

7Jones, Greg          Bradshaw, Dwight   1Up Over                4Williams, Brannon Hiatt, Neal               Consolation

 

 

Thank you to all of our sponsors:

New Sarum (First & Tenth Tee)

Blandy Hardwoods (Driving Range)

C3 Custom Golf (Scoreboard)

Cheerwine (Tee Markers)

Gobel Contact Services “GCS” (Cart Sponsors)

Penrod Medical        (Putting Green)

Statewide Title (Welcome)

Wallace Realty( Parking )

 

 

 

 

 

One attachment • Scanned by Gmail

More Sports

D2 college football: Catawba wins road opener; LC falls at home

High school football: Golden Rule

High school football Week 3: Cougars get first win

Photo gallery: Labor Day golf tournament semi-finals

Print Article