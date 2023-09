Local golf: Defending champs reach Labor Day semifinals Published 1:22 am Monday, September 4, 2023

Staff report

SALISBURY — Defending champions Charlie Barr and Josh Brincefield and qualifying medalists Eric Edwards and Alex Nianouris are still alive after two days of play in the Crowder-Dorsett Memorial Four-Ball Labor Day Golf Tournament.

Also advancing to Monday morning’s semifinals were the third-seeded team of Keith Dorsett and Jacob Smith and the fifth-seeded team consisting of Davie legends Ulysses “Uly” Grisette and Jeff Lankford.

Barr, who plays for High Point University and recently competed in the U.S. Amateur, and Brincefield, who starred at Salisbury High and is now Salisbury’s golf coach, will take on Grisette and Lankford, who played together not only at Davie but at N.C. State.

Both of the former War Eagles have played in PGA events. Grisette, who won the 1985 North Carolina Amateur at Mimosa Hills, once shot a 63 in a PGA event in Missouri. That match starts at 8 a.m.

At 8:08 a.m., Dorsett and Smith will start their match against Edwards and Nianouris, who played together on state champion teams at Sallisbury.

Nianouris played at Davidson, while Edwards played at George Mason and in pro events.

Dorsett has been at or near the top of Rowan golf at several courses for decades and was a Labor Day champ in 2004. He is the grandson of A.D. Dorsett, one of the legends of Rowan golf.

On Sunday, Barr and Brincefield won 3 and 2 against Eric Mulkey and Tyler Mulkey.

In one of the best matches of the tournament, Edwards and Nianouris won on the 22nd hole against former champions William Little and Derek Lipe.

The Davie duo rolled to a 6 and 5 win in the quarterfinals against Terrain Gill and Andre Robinson.

Dorsett and Smith won 5 and 4 against Kevin Lentz and Chad Frye.

• In the Super Senior Division, John DeRhodes and Mallory McDaniel eliminated John Kyger and John Henderlite, the defending champs.

DeRhodes and McDaniel will take on Robert Shoaf and Jim Christy for the championship at 8:24 a.m.

• In the Senior Division championship set for 8:16 a.m., eighth-seeded Bob Casmus and Chris Patti will take on second-seeded Wally Eidson and Robert Ogden.

Sunday’s results

65+ Champ 4DeRhodes, John McDaniel, Mallory 3&2 Over 1Henderlite, John Kyger, John

65+ Champ 8Norris, Eric Porter, Andy 4&2 Over 5Mulkey, Terry Honeycutt, Kip

65+ Champ 2Shoaf, Robert Christy, Jim 5&4 Over 3Chappell, Greg Glenn, Doug

65+ Champ 6Hankins, Don Post, Jon 3&2 Over 7Barefoot, Alan Thompson, Steve

65+ Open 1 4VanPelt, Harry Harwood, Dean 2&1 Over 1Ridenhour, Rick Bingham, Randy

65+ Open 1 5Boltz, Bob Edginton, Keith 1up Over 8Reid, Ken Beard, Bryce

65+ Open 1 2Roueche, David Shirk, Ron 4&2 Over 6Beard, Gaines Springs, Andre

65+ Open 1 3Stockford, Bill Stockford, Chuck 3&2 Over 7Petrea, Larry Muller, Nick

55+ Champ 8Casmus, Bob Patti, Chris 4&3 Over 5Honeycutt, Steve Gegorek, Steve

55+ Champ 1Pickett, Rick Hubbard, Jim 6&5 Over 4Hester, Don Cheek, Brady

55+ Champ 2Eidson, Wally Ogden, Robert 3&2 Over 3Thomas, Curt Fagg, Scott

55+ Champ 6Roten, Ty Jernigan, Roger 3&2 Over 7Newkirk, Robert Kyles, Curtis

55+ Open 1 5Stolsworth, Bruce Jordan, Stan 19H Over 1Comadoll, Chip Kennerly, Brian

55+ Open 1 4Carpenter, Athony Carpenter, Jimmy 3&2 Over 8Wyatt, Jim Howell, Brian

55+ Open 1 3Wright, Jerry Rae, Craig 4&3 Over 7Mothershead, Gene Wilson, Jack

55+ Open 1 2Sharp, Mike Holshouser, David 4&3 Over 6Little, Derrick Little, Brent

55+ Open 2 1Blume, Mike Evans, Terry 1up Over 5McKinney, Phil Flynn, Ames

55+ Open 2 4Beard, Rob Burke, Rob 3&2 Over 8Sukkasem, Yuthapong Sexton, J.R.

55+ Open 2 3Chambers, DC Herndon, Mike 1up Over 7Derrick, Mark Storey, Andy

55+ Open 2 2Anderson, Tom Hammond, Troy 4&3 Over 6Williams, Joey Shuping, Steve

Champ 1Barr, Charlie Brincefield, Josh 3&2 Over 8Mulkey, Eric Mulkey, Tyler

Champ 16Antosek, Alex Beard, Marshall 4&33 Over 9Fowler, Will Robins, Hank

Champ 5Grisette, Uly Lankford, Jeff 6&5 Over 4Gill, Terrain Robinson, Andre

Champ 12Taylor, Jordan Cline, Wes 3&2 Over 13McCoy, John McCoy, Chris

Champ 3Dorsett, Keith Smith, Jacob 5&4 Over 6Lentz, Kevin Frye, Chad

Champ 11Mills, Mike Jones, Brian 2&1 Over 14Correll, Seth Jason Correll

Champ 2Nianouris, Alex Edwards, Eric 22H Over 7Little, William Lipe, Derek

Champ 15Nesbitt, Chris Rae, Chris 2&1 Over 10Swaringen, Trey Burke, Ryan

Open 1 5Vinson, Brad Jessup, Nathan 5&3Over 8Stegall, Jacob Lafear, Bobby

Open 1 4West, Keyon Swaim, Clayton 4&3 Over 1Haire, Josh Belk, Andrew

Open 1 6Adams, Frank Adams, Russ 4&3 Over 2Benfield, Shane Merrell, Landon

Open 1 3Allen, Jon Paschal, Derek 1up Over 7Graeber, Charlie Graeber, Luke

Open 2 4Chapman, Brian Bullock, Stephen 1Up Over 1Shepherd, Jordan Shephard, Frank

Open 2 5Alcorn, Clark Hoskins, Chad 7&6 Over 8McIntyre, Brady McIntyre, Dwayne

Open 2 2Wray, Blake Morgan, Andrew 2up Over 3Barnette, Jared Lefler, Justin

Open 2 6Nester, Jacob Strplin, Mason 1Up Over 7Owen, Chris Owen, McGwire

Open 3 4Cranfield, Cade Frye, Tanner 1Up Over 1Cooper, Randy Adams, Ricky

Open 3 5Jensen, Chace Szalay, Ryan 1Up over 8Lombard, Andy Bernhardt, Jason

Open 3 7Swaringen, Michael Swaringen, Mitchell 2&1 Over 6Lowman, Jamie Lowman, Conner

Open 3 2Mitchell, Karl Gregg, Patrick 6&5 Over 3Stout, Ryan Waller, Seth

Open 4 8Fesperman, Alan Fesperman, Warren 20H Over 4Moore, Carl Jr Clarke, Ken

Open 4 5Marburger, Joel Hubbard, Andrew 5&3 Over 1Fincher, Greg Corpening, Derrick

Open 4 6Post, Abraham Post, Simon 1Up Over 7Newell, Jim Monteith, adam

Open 4 2Basinger, Corey Priddy, Michael 3&3 Over 3Bradley, William Ledbetter, Trey

Open 5 5Harvey, Jay Tuttle, Allen 3&2 Over 1Chapman, Hunter Little, Dalon

Open 5 8Carpenter, Corey Kramer, Sean 4&3 Over 4Reynolds, Bryan Hinson, Jarred

Open 5 6Honeycutt, Josh Ridenhour, Jason 4&3 Over 2Triplett, Josh Watson, Clay

Open 5 3Holshouser, Maddux Holshouser, Jeff 4&2 Over 7Bowden, Chance Brown, Ross

Open 6 4Webb, Hank Brincefield, Bo Over 1Hughes, Caleb Petersen, Josh

Open 6 8Jimenez, Kris Goodman, Clark 3&2 Over 5Sparger, Jackson Sparger, Jason

Open 6 6Jackson, Andrew Coward, Andrew 2&1 Over 7Miller, Austin Robins, Clint

Open 6 3Van Wagenberg, Mark Campbell, Will 5&4 Over 2Leonard, Jeff Kostak, John

Open 7 4Coward, Chris Holmes, Brandon 4&2 Over 1Phillips, Jamie Saffrit, Alex

Open 7 5Hughes, Conlin Kyles, Coyte 3&2 Over 8Fisher, David Caputo, Jarred

Open 7 2Weber, Taylor McGinnis, Mickey 2&1 Over 3Knight, Keith Mathney, Mark

Open 7 7Fesperman, David Fesperman, Lee 10&9 Over 6Jolly, Robert Lewis Jolly, Lee

Open 8 1Roberts, Guy Spicer, Dan 3&2 Over 5Huffman, Drew Huffman, Andy

Open 8 4Williams, Brannon Hiatt, Neal 1Up Over 8Myers, Griffin Robins, Wade

Open 8 3Derrick, David Storey, Spencer 4&3 Over 2Goodnight, Will Goodnight, Cress

Open 8 7Jones, Greg Bradshaw, Dwight 1Up Over 6DeVliger, Todd Graham, Ryan

Monday ‘s Pairings

Championships / Flight Winners / Consolation Winners Matches

Champ 1Barr, Charlie Brincefield, Josh Vs 5Grisette, Uly Lankford, Jeff 8:00 1

Champ 2Nianouris, Alex Edwards, Eric Vs 3Dorsett, Keith Smith, Jacob 8:08 1

55+ Champ 2Eidson, Wally Ogden, Robert Vs 8Casmus, Bob Patti, Chris 8:16 1

65+ Champ 2Shoaf, Robert Christy, Jim Vs 4DeRhodes, John McDaniel, Mallory 8:24 1

55+ Open 1 3Wright, Jerry Rae, Craig Vs 5Stolsworth, Bruce Jordan, Stan 8:32 1

55+ Open 2 1Blume, Mike Evans, Terry Vs 3Chambers, DC Herndon, Mike 8:40 1

65+ Open 1 2Roueche, David Shirk, Ron Vs 4VanPelt, Harry Harwood, Dean 8:48 1

Open 1 5Vinson, Brad Jessup, Nathan Vs 6Adams, Frank Adams, Russ 8:56 1

Open 2 2Wray, Blake Morgan, Andrew Vs 4Chapman, Brian Bullock, Stephen 9:04 1

Open 3 4Cranfield, Cade Frye, Tanner Vs 7Swaringen, Michael Swaringen, Mitchell 9:12 1

Open 4 6Post, Abraham Post, Simon Vs 8Fesperman, Alan Fesperman, Warren 9:20 1

Open 5 5Harvey, Jay Tuttle, Allen Vs 6Honeycutt, Josh Ridenhour, Jason 9:28 1

Open 6 4Webb, Hank Brincefield, Bo Vs 6Jackson, Andrew Coward, Andrew 9:36 1

Open 7 2Weber, Taylor McGinnis, Mickey Vs 4Coward, Chris Holmes, Brandon 9:44 1

Open 8 1Roberts, Guy Spicer, Dan Vs 3Derrick, David Storey, Spencer 9:52 1

Champ 12Taylor, Jordan Cline, Wes Vs 16Antosek, Alex Beard, Marshall 8:00 10

Champ 11Mills, Mike Jones, Brian Vs 15Nesbitt, Chris Rae, Chris 8:08 10

55+ Champ 1Pickett, Rick Hubbard, Jim Vs 6Roten, Ty Jernigan, Roger 8:16 10

65+ Champ 6Hankins, Don Post, Jon Vs 8Norris, Eric Porter, Andy 8:24 10

55+ Open 1 2Sharp, Mike Holshouser, David Vs 4Carpenter, Athony Carpenter, Jimmy 8:32 10

55+ Open 2 2Anderson, Tom Hammond, Troy Vs 4Beard, Rob Burke, Rob 8:40 10

65+ Open 1 3Stockford, Bill Stockford, Chuck Vs 5Boltz, Bob Edginton, Keith 8:48 10

Open 1 3Allen, Jon Paschal, Derek Vs 4West, Keyon Swaim, Clayton 8:56 10

Open 2 5Alcorn, Clark Hoskins, Chad Vs 6Nester, Jacob Strplin, Mason 9:04 10

Open 3 2Mitchell, Karl Gregg, Patrick Vs 5Jensen, Chace Szalay, Ryan 9:12 10

Open 4 2Basinger, Corey Priddy, Michael Vs 5Marburger, Joel Hubbard, Andrew 9:20 10

Open 5 3Holshouser, Maddux Holshouser, Jeff Vs 8Carpenter, Corey Kramer, Sean 9:28 10

Open 6 3Van Wagenberg, MarkCampbell, Will Vs 8Jimenez, Kris Goodman, Clark 9:36 10

Open 7 5Hughes, Conlin Kyles, Coyte Vs 7Fesperman, David Fesperman, Lee 9:44 10

Open 8 4Williams, Brannon Hiatt, Neal Vs 7Jones, Greg Bradshaw, Dwight 9:52 10