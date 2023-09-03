Preview: Salisbury City Council to honor police officer and hear an update on tourism
Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 3, 2023
SALISBURY — The Salisbury City Council will be officially honoring Lt. Corey Brooks after he saved an unconscious truck driver from a burning vehicle on Interstate 85. Council will also hear from Executive Director of Rowan County Tourism James Meacham about an update regarding the city and county’s tourism industry.
The meeting will be on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at the city hall building at 6 p.m. Here are the other agenda items that will be discussed:
- Council to receive an introduction to Deputy City Manager Richard J. White III.
- Mayor Karen Alexander will proclaim the following observances for September and October: Suicide Prevention Month and Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month.
- Council to receive public comment. Anyone who wishes to speak via Zoom must sign up before 5 p.m. by contacting Connie Snyder at csnyd@salisburync.gov. Anyone who wishes to speak in person can sign up in council chambers. Residents who are unable to speak during the meeting may submit written comments to the email above and they will be shared with council.
- Senior Planner Victoria Bailiff will ask council to consider adopting an ordinance to amend chapters 14 and 15 of the land development ordinance of the city of Salisbury to adjust the membership makeup of the Technical Review Committee and to clean up inconsistent terminology within the ordinance. There will be a public hearing regarding this matter.
- Planning Director Hannah Jacobson and Development Finance Initiative Project Manager Sonyia Turner will give a presentation to council about the University of North Carolina School of Government Development Finance Initiative and consider endorsing “guiding public interests” for the redevelopment of the former Kesler Mill site.
- Planning Director Hannah Jacobson will ask council to consider adopting a resolution of support for the city’s grant application to the United States Department of Transportation’s Reconnecting Communities and Neighborhoods
Program for the West Innes corridor.
- Information Technology Manager Dale Waters will ask council to have the city manager execute a contract with Level Solutions Group in the amount of $190,591 for Microsoft Software Assurance and adopt a budget
ordinance amendment to the fiscal year 2023-2024 budget in the amount of $40,591 to appropriate fund balance for the un-budgeted overage for the Microsoft Software Assurance contract.
- Transportation Director Wendy Brindle will ask council to have the city manager execute a municipal agreement with the North Carolina Department of Transportation for the passenger information display system to be installed as part of Transportation Improvement Program Project P-5726 for the Salisbury Station second platform.
- Assistant Public Works Director Michael Hanna will give an update on solid waste collection and ask council to have the city manager approve purchase order 240311 in the amount of $470,000 for waste disposal at the Rowan County Landfill for the fiscal year of 2024.