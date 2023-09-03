Preview: Salisbury City Council to honor police officer and hear an update on tourism Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 3, 2023

SALISBURY — The Salisbury City Council will be officially honoring Lt. Corey Brooks after he saved an unconscious truck driver from a burning vehicle on Interstate 85. Council will also hear from Executive Director of Rowan County Tourism James Meacham about an update regarding the city and county’s tourism industry.

The meeting will be on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at the city hall building at 6 p.m. Here are the other agenda items that will be discussed: