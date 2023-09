Labor Day golf: Top eight seeds advance in Championship Division Published 5:53 am Sunday, September 3, 2023

From the Country Club of Salisbury

SALISBURY — Weather conditions were perfect on Saturday for the first day of match play in the Crowder-Dorsett Memorial Labor Day Four-Ball Golf Tournament held at the Country Club of Salisbury.

In the Super Senior Division (65+), defending champions John Kyger/John Henderlite and qualifying medalists Robert Shoaf/Jim Christy were among the teams advancing to play on Sunday afternoon.

In the Senior Division (55+), top-seeded qualifying medalists Rick Pickett/Jim Hubbard were upset by the eighth-seeded team of Bob Casmus/Chris Patti.

There were no upsets on the first day of play in the Championship Division.

Seeds 1-8 advanced against seeds 9-16 and will play in Sunday afternoon’s second round.

Top-seeded defending champions Josh Brincefield/Charlie Barr won 4 and 3.

Second-seeded qualifying medalists Alex Niarouris/Eric Edwards won 3 and 2.

The No. 3 team of Keith Dorsett/Jacob Smith won 2 and 1. The No. 4 team of Terrain Gill/Andre Robinson won 5 and 3.

The fifth-seeded team of Uly Grisette/Jeff Lankford won 4 and 3.

Kevin Lentz/Chad Frye are seeded sixth and won 5 and 3.

Seeded seventh, the 2020 champs Derek Lipe/William Little won 2 and 1.

Eric Mulkey/Tyler Mulkey, the No. 8 seed, won 3 and 2.

There are some great second-round matches on Sunday afternoon: Barr/Brincefield vs. the Mulkeys; Gill/Robinson vs. Grisette/Lankford; Dorsett/Smith vs. Lentz/Frye, and Nianouris/Edwards vs. Little/Lipe.

Labor Day First Round Results

Flight Seed Seed

65+ Champ 1Henderlite, John Kyger, John 5&4 Over 8Norris, Eric Porter, Andy

65+ Champ 2Shoaf, Robert Christy, Jim 1up Over 7Barefoot, Alan Thompson, Steve

65+ Champ 3Chappell, Greg Glenn, Doug 5&4 Over 6Hankins, Don Post, Jon

65+ Champ 4DeRhodes, John McDaniel, Mallory 5&4 Over 5Mulkey, Terry Honeycutt, Kip

65+ Open 1 1Ridenhour, Rick Bingham, Randy 4&3 Over 8Reid, Ken Beard, Bryce

65+ Open 1 2Roueche, David Shirk, Ron 1up Over 7Petrea, Larry Muller, Nick

65+ Open 1 6Beard, Gaines Springs, Andre 1up Over 3Stockford, Bill Stockford, Chuck

65+ Open 1 4VanPelt, Harry Harwood, Dean 1up Over 5Boltz, Bob Edginton, Keith

55+ Champ 8Casmus, Bob Patti, Chris 1up Over 1Pickett, Rick Hubbard, Jim

55+ Champ 2Eidson, Wally Ogden, Robert 6&5 Over 7Newkirk, Robert Kyles, Curtis

55+ Champ 3 Thomas, Curt Fagg, Scott 2&1 Over 6Roten, Ty Jernigan, Roger

55+ Champ 5 Honeycutt, Steve Gegorek, Steve 2&1 Over 4Hester, Don Cheek, Brady

55+ Open 1 1 Comadoll, Chip Kennerly, Brian 1up Over 8Wyatt, Jim Howell, Brian

55+ Open 1 7 Mothershead, Gene Wilson, Jack 1up Over 2Sharp, Mike Holshouser, David

55+ Open 1 3 Wright, Jerry Rae, Craig 2&1 Over 6Little, Derrick Little, Brent

55+ Open 1 5 Stolsworth, Bruce Jordan, Stan 4&3 Over 4Carpenter, Athony Carpenter, Jimmy

55+ Open 2 1 Blume, Mike Evans, Terry 4&3 Over 8Sukkasem, Yuthapong Sexton, J.R.

55+ Open 2 7 Derrick, Mark Storey, Andy 6&4 Over 2Anderson, Tom Hammond, Troy

55+ Open 2 3 Chambers, DC Herndon, Mike 19 Holes 6Williams, Joey Shuping, Steve

55+ Open 2 5 McKinney, Phil Flynn, Ames 3&2 Over 4Beard, Rob Burke, Rob

Champ 1 Barr, Charlie Brincefield, Josh 4&3 Over 16Antosek, Alex Beard, Marshall

Champ 2 Nianouris, Alex Edwards, Eric 3&2 Over 15Nesbitt, Chris Rae, Chris

Champ 3 Dorsett, Keith Smith, Jacob 2&1 Over 14Correll, Seth Jason Correll

Champ 4 Gill, Terrain Robinson, Andre 5&3 Over 13McCoy, John McCoy, Chris

Champ 5 Grisette, Uly Lankford, Jeff 4&3 Over 12Taylor, Jordan Cline, Wes

Champ 6 Lentz, Kevin Frye, Chad 5&3 Over 11Mills, Mike Jones, Brian

Champ 7 Little, William Lipe, Derek 2&1 Over 10Swaringen, Trey Burke, Ryan

Champ 8 Mulkey, Eric Mulkey, Tyler 3&2 Over 9Fowler, Will Robins, Hank

Open 1 8 Stegall, Jacob Lafear, Bobby 3&2 Over 1Haire, Josh Belk, Andrew

Open 1 2 Benfield, Shane Merrell, Landon 2&1 Over 7Graeber, Charlie Graeber, Luke

Open 1 6 Adams, Frank Adams, Russ 2&1 Over 3Allen, Jon Paschal, Derek

Open 1 5 Vinson, Brad Jessup, Nathan 8&7 Over 4West, Keyon Swaim, Clayton

Open 2 1 Shepherd, Jordan Shephard, Frank 2&1 Over 8McIntyre, Brady McIntyre, Dwayne

Open 2 2 Wray, Blake Morgan, Andrew 1up Over 7Owen, Chris Owen, McGwire

Open 2 3 Barnette, Jared Lefler, Justin 6&4 Over 6Nester, Jacob Strplin, Mason

Open 2 4 Chapman, Brian Bullock, Stephen 26H Over 5Alcorn, Clark Hoskins, Chad

Open 3 1 Cooper, Randy Adams, Ricky 3&2 Over 8Lombard, Andy Bernhardt, Jason

Open 3 7 Swaringen, Michael Swaringen, Mitchell 2&1 Over 2Mitchell, Karl Gregg, Patrick

Open 3 6 Lowman, Jamie Lowman, Conner 1up Over 3Stout, Ryan Waller, Seth

Open 3 4 Cranfield, Cade Frye, Tanner 3&2 Over 5Jensen, Chace Szalay, Ryan

Open 4 8 Fesperman, Alan Fesperman, Warren 5&4 Over 1Fincher, Greg Corpening, Derrick

Open 4 7 Newell, Jim Monteith, Adam 2&1 Over 2Basinger, Corey Priddy, Michael

Open 4 6 Post, Abraham Post, Simon 6&5 Over 3Bradley, William Ledbetter, Trey

Open 4 4 Moore, Carl Jr Clarke, Ken 1up Over 5Marburger, Joel Hubbard, Andrew

Open 5 1 Chapman, Hunter Little, Dalon 2up Over 8Carpenter, Corey Kramer, Sean

Open 5 2 Triplett, Josh Watson, Clay 3&1 Over 7Bowden, Chance Brown, Ross

Open 5 6 Honeycutt, Josh Ridenhour, Jason 3&2 Over 3Holshouser, Maddux Holshouser, Jeff

Open 5 5 Harvey, Jay Tuttle, Allen 3&2 Over 4Reynolds, Bryan Hinson, Jarred

Open 6 1 Hughes, Caleb Petersen, Josh 2&1 Over 8Jimenez, Kris Goodman, Clark

Open 6 7 Miller, Austin Robins, Clint 19H Over 2Leonard, Jeff Kostak, John

Open 6 6 Jackson, Andrew Coward, Andrew 5&3 Over 3Van Wagenberg, Mark Campbell, Will

Open 6 4 Webb, Hank Brincefield, Bo 20H Over 5Sparger, Jackson Sparger, Jason

Open 7 1 Phillips, Jamie Saffrit, Alex 1up Over 8Fisher, David Caputo, Jarred

Open 7 2 Weber, Taylor McGinnis, Mickey 7&6 Over 7Fesperman, David Fesperman, Lee

Open 7 3 Knight, Keith Mathney, Mark 2up Over 6Jolly, Robert Lewis Jolly, Lee

Open 7 4 Coward, Chris Holmes, Brandon 2&1 Over 5Hughes, Conlin Kyles, Coyte

Open 8 1 Roberts, Guy Spicer, Dan 3&2 Over 8Myers, Griffin Robins, Wade

Open 8 2 Goodnight, Will Goodnight, Cress 6&5 Over 7Jones, Greg Bradshaw, Dwight

Open 8 3 Derrick, David Storey, Spencer 3&2 Over 6DeVliger, Todd Graham, Ryan

Open 8 5 Huffman, Drew Huffman, Andy 1Up Over 4Williams, Brannon Hiatt, Neal

Second Round Match Pairings /Starting Hole/ Times

Flight Seed Seed Time Hole

65+ Open 1 1Ridenhour, Rick Bingham, Randy Vs 4VanPelt, Harry Harwood, Dean 8:00 1

65+ Open 1 5Boltz, Bob Edginton, Keith Vs 8Reid, Ken Beard, Bryce 8:00 10

65+ Open 1 2Roueche, David Shirk, Ron Vs 6Beard, Gaines Springs, Andre 8:08 1

65+ Open 1 3Stockford, Bill Stockford, Chuck Vs 7Petrea, Larry Muller, Nick 8:08 10

55+ Open 1 1Comadoll, Chip Kennerly, Brian Vs 5Stolsworth, Bruce Jordan, Stan 8:16 1

55+ Open 1 4Carpenter, Athony Carpenter, Jimmy Vs 8Wyatt, Jim Howell, Brian 8:16 10

55+ Open 1 3Wright, Jerry Rae, Craig Vs 7Mothershead, Gene Wilson, Jack 8:24 1

55+ Open 1 2Sharp, Mike Holshouser, David Vs 6Little, Derrick Little, Brent 8:24 10

55+ Open 2 1Blume, Mike Evans, Terry Vs 5McKinney, Phil Flynn, Ames 8:32 1

55+ Open 2 4Beard, Rob Burke, Rob Vs 8Sukkasem, Yuthapong Sexton, J.R. 8:32 10

55+ Open 2 3Chambers, DC Herndon, Mike Vs 7Derrick, Mark Storey, Andy 8:40 1

55+ Open 2 2Anderson, Tom Hammond, Troy Vs 6Williams, Joey Shuping, Steve 8:40 10

Open 2 1Shepherd, Jordan Shephard, Frank Vs 4Chapman, Brian Bullock, Stephen 8:48 1

Open 2 5Alcorn, Clark Hoskins, Chad Vs 8McIntyre, Brady McIntyre, Dwayne 8:48 10

Open 2 2Wray, Blake Morgan, Andrew Vs 3Barnette, Jared Lefler, Justin 8:56 1

Open 2 6Nester, Jacob Strplin, Mason Vs 7Owen, Chris Owen, McGwire 8:56 10

Open 4 4Moore, Carl Jr Clarke, Ken Vs 8Fesperman, Alan Fesperman, Warren 9:04 1

Open 4 1Fincher, Greg Corpening, Derrick Vs 5Marburger, Joel Hubbard, Andrew 9:04 10

Open 4 6Post, Abraham Post, Simon Vs 7Newell, Jim Monteith, adam 9:12 1

Open 4 2Basinger, Corey Priddy, Michael Vs 3Bradley, William Ledbetter, Trey 9:12 10

Open 6 1Hughes, Caleb Petersen, Josh Vs 4Webb, Hank Brincefield, Bo 9:20 1

Open 6 5Sparger, Jackson Sparger, Jason Vs 8Jimenez, Kris Goodman, Clark 9:20 10

Open 6 6Jackson, Andrew Coward, Andrew Vs 7Miller, Austin Robins, Clint 9:28 1

Open 6 2Leonard, Jeff Kostak, John Vs 3Van Wagenberg, Mark Campbell, Will 9:28 10

Open 7 1Phillips, Jamie Saffrit, Alex Vs 4Coward, Chris Holmes, Brandon 9:36 1

Open 7 5Hughes, Conlin Kyles, Coyte Vs 8Fisher, David Caputo, Jarred 9:36 10

Open 7 2Weber, Taylor McGinnis, Mickey Vs 3Knight, Keith Mathney, Mark 9:44 1

Open 7 6Jolly, Robert Lewis Jolly, Lee Vs 7Fesperman, David Fesperman, Lee 9:44 10

Open 8 1Roberts, Guy Spicer, Dan Vs 5Huffman, Drew Huffman, Andy 9:52 1

Open 8 4Williams, Brannon Hiatt, Neal Vs 8Myers, Griffin Robins, Wade 9:52 10

Open 8 2Goodnight, Will Goodnight, Cress Vs 3Derrick, David Storey, Spencer 10:00 1

Open 8 6DeVliger, Todd Graham, Ryan Vs 7Jones, Greg Bradshaw, Dwight 10:00 10

Champ 1Barr, Charlie Brincefield, Josh Vs 8Mulkey, Eric Mulkey, Tyler 1:00 1

Champ 9Fowler, Will Robins, Hank Vs 16Antosek, Alex Beard, Marshall 1:00 10

Champ 4Gill, Terrain Robinson, Andre Vs 5Grisette, Uly Lankford, Jeff 1:08 1

Champ 12Taylor, Jordan Cline, Wes Vs 13McCoy, John McCoy, Chris 1:08 10

Champ 3Dorsett, Keith Smith, Jacob Vs 6Lentz, Kevin Frye, Chad 1:16 1

Champ 11Mills, Mike Jones, Brian Vs 14Correll, Seth Jason Correll 1:16 10

Champ 2Nianouris, Alex Edwards, Eric Vs 7Little, William Lipe, Derek 1:24 1

Champ 10Swaringen, Trey Burke, Ryan Vs 15Nesbitt, Chris Rae, Chris 1:24 10

55+ Champ 5Honeycutt, Steve Gegorek, Steve Vs 8Casmus, Bob Patti, Chris 1:32 1

55+ Champ 1Pickett, Rick Hubbard, Jim Vs 4 Hester, Don Cheek, Brady 1:32 10

55+ Champ 2Eidson, Wally Ogden, Robert Vs 3 Thomas, Curt Fagg, Scott 1:40 1

55+ Champ 6Roten, Ty Jernigan, Roger Vs 7 Newkirk, Robert Kyles, Curtis 1:40 10

65+ Champ 1Henderlite, John Kyger, John Vs 4 DeRhodes, John McDaniel, Mallory 1:48 1

65+ Champ 5Mulkey, Terry Honeycutt, Kip Vs 8 Norris, Eric Porter, Andy 1:48 10

65+ Champ 2Shoaf, Robert Christy, Jim Vs 3 Chappell, Greg Glenn, Doug 1:56 1

65+ Champ 6Hankins, Don Post, Jon Vs 7 Barefoot, Alan Thompson, Steve 1:56 10

Open 5 1Chapman, Hunter Little, Dalon Vs 5 Harvey, Jay Tuttle, Allen 2:04 1

Open 5 4Reynolds, Bryan Hinson, Jarred Vs 8 Carpenter, Corey Kramer, Sean 2:04 10

Open 5 2Triplett, Josh Watson, Clay Vs 6 Honeycutt, Josh Ridenhour, Jason 2:12 1

Open 5 3Holshouser, Maddux Holshouser, Jeff Vs 7 Bowden, Chance Brown, Ross 2:12 10

Open 1 8Stegall, Jacob Lafear, Bobby Vs 5 Vinson, Brad Jessup, Nathan 2:20 1

Open 1 1Haire, Josh Belk, Andrew Vs 4 West, Keyon Swaim, Clayton 2:20 10

Open 1 2Benfield, Shane Merrell, Landon Vs 6 Adams, Frank Adams, Russ 2:28 1

Open 1 3Allen, Jon Paschal, Derek Vs 7 Graeber, Charlie Graeber, Luke 2:28 10

Open 3 1Cooper, Randy Adams, Ricky Vs 4 Cranfield, Cade Frye, Tanner 2:36 1

Open 3 5Jensen, Chace Szalay, Ryan Vs 8 Lombard, Andy Bernhardt, Jason 2:36 10

Open 3 6Lowman, Jamie Lowman, Conner Vs 7 Swaringen, Michael Swaringen, Mitchell 2:44 1

Open 3 2Mitchell, Karl Gregg, Patrick Vs 3 Stout, Ryan Waller, Seth 2:44 10