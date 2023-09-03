College football: Bluefield State beats Blue Bears Published 2:14 am Sunday, September 3, 2023

Staff report

SALISBURY — Bluefield State University has rejoined the CIAA as a member of the league’s Northern Division, and the West Virginia-based HBCU enjoyed its trip to Livingstone on Saturday night.

The Big Blues, who were part of the CIAA from 1932-55 before exiting in search of greener pastures, pounded the Blue Bears 41-7 on the turf at Alumni Memorial Stadium.

It was 34-0 at the half.

It was 41-0 before LC’s Lamontay Carr flipped a 2-yard scoring pass to Matthew Henry in the fourth quarter to get the home team on the scoreboard.

Bluefield State was picked ninth out of 12 teams in the CIAA’s preseason poll, while Livingstone was picked 11th.

Bluefield State may be better than the predictions and hammered the Blue Bears with an aerial assault. Jai’que Hurt, a freshman from Georgia, threw five touchdown passes, with five different receivers getting in on the fun. He threw for 218 yards.

Livingstone tried three QBs. They combined for 11 completions, but only 66 yards.

William Guyton rushed for 63 yards on 17 carries for Livingstone.

Jaden Echols led Livingstone’s defense with an interception and nine tackles.

Bluefield State shut down its football program in the early 1980s, but football was relaunched at the school, which is growing and is now the nation’s most diverse HBCU, in 2021.

The Big Blues had been playing as a Division II independent prior to this season and won games against CIAA schools Elizabeth City State and J.C. Smith, among others.

Livingstone plays at Catawba (1-0) next Saturday at 6 p.m., while Bluefield State will travel to J.C. Smith (1-0).