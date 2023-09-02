State and local agencies fighting impaired driving and boating over Labor Day weekend Published 12:00 am Saturday, September 2, 2023

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission and the N.C. Highway Patrol have partnered with local agencies across the state on a safety campaign for Labor Day weekend, according to a release from the N.C. Wildlife Commission.

“On the Road, On the Water, Don’t Drink and Drive” is a campaign aimed at reducing alcohol- and drug-related incidents on the roads and the waterways of the state. The wildlife commission’s release said that there will be events held throughout the state to raise awareness of the dangers of driving and boating under the influence.

“Any holiday weekend between Memorial Day, July Fourth, and Labor Day are typically our largest traffic days. After this weekend the traffic will tail off, but because of the extra traffic on the holidays we need to warn people of the dangers of impaired operation of a vessel or vehicle,” said Lt. Nathan Green of the wildlife commission.

There will also be safety checkpoints spread around the state both on the road and the water to check the sobriety of those operating vehicles.

Green noted that the checks will include safety inspection checks of vessels before they are allowed on the water. Officers will check boats to make sure that they do not have any violations that would make them unsafe to operate and will also take the opportunity to warn boaters of the dangers of impaired boating. On the roads, the North Carolina Highway Patrol will be setting up sobriety checks on roadways near bodies of water to accomplish the same goal.

North Carolina law states that anyone driving with a blood-alcohol level over .08 or is appreciably impaired is subject to arrest.

The campaign, which is also held in partnership with non-governmental groups such as Mothers Against Drunk Driving, is part of an annual effort by state and local agencies to stop impaired driving around the summer holidays.