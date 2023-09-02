Salisbury teen charged with theft crimes in Davidson County Published 9:54 pm Saturday, September 2, 2023

An 18-year-0ld local teen was arrested July 26 by the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office on numerous charges including 15 counts of felony breaking and entering a vehicle.

Antonio Jahaad Chambers of 831 E Lafayette St., Salisbury was also charged with two counts of felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony larceny, felony larceny of a firearm and five counts of misdemeanor larceny, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to court documents, Chambers allegedly broke into numerous cars in July, stealing a variety of items that included cash, credit cards, a gun, two high-end name brand purses, a wallet and other personal items. The warrant estimates the value of the stolen property at about $8,500. In addition, police say he allegedly used the stolen credit card, and stole two Kwasaki dirt bikes.

He was facing previous charges of three counts of felony obtaining property by false pretenses, felony identity theft, two counts of felony financial card theft, breaking and entering a motor vehicle and misdemeanor larceny.

Chambers was held in custody on a $20,000 secured bond and is expected to appear in court Sept. 13.