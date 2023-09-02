Salisbury man struck during early Friday gunfire exchange Published 12:00 am Saturday, September 2, 2023

SALISBURY — A shooting occurred on Partee Street early Friday morning, Sept. 1, that left one man with an injury, but reports from the scene conflict about where exactly the shooting occurred.

According to reports from the Salisbury Police Department, a man called 911 shortly before 2 a.m.

The caller told police that they noticed a vehicle on his security camera and said he could see what appeared to be shadows moving around the two cars parked outside in his driveway.

According to the report, the caller got up and went outside to observe multiple subjects sitting inside a neighbor’s vehicle. The caller told police that attempts to contact the neighbor were unsuccessful, so he and a female companion walked over to the neighbor’s house and knocked on the door.

The caller reported to police that as the couple stepped back towards their house, they heard gunshots coming from the street. Of the estimated 8 to ten shots fired, one ricocheted and struck the male caller in the wrist.

EMS that arrived on the scene treated the man for that injury.

Reports said that the man returned fire from his house with two shots in total.

The caller described the two subjects as 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8 black males wearing masks and hooded sweatshirts.

There were reportedly children inside the home at the time of the shooting. Investigation revealed that nothing was missing from the vehicles.

According to a spokesperson with the Salisbury Police Department, evidence gathered during the investigation, damage to the back of the property, suggests that some shots could have occurred in the rear of the house, which conflicted with the caller’s initial report.

The incident remains under investigation. No other injuries were reported.