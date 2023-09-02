Laura Allen: Rowan 4-H’ers competition results Published 12:00 am Saturday, September 2, 2023

By Laura Allen

N.C. Cooperative Extension

4-H provides many opportunities for 4-H’ers to explore their interests and learn various skills. One of these opportunities is the 4-H Shooting Sports program. This youth development program teaches youth proper safety, skill and discipline in shooting various types of firearms. The 4-H’ers involved in this program, as well as their adult leaders, spend many hours in training and practice to develop their knowledge and skills in target shooting.

Rowan County has two 4-H clubs that focus on shooting sports: Hot Shots 4-H Club and Lead Drivers 4-H Club. Youths must be at least ages 8-18 as of Jan. 1 to participate in these 4-H clubs. Recently, 4-H’ers from these 4-H clubs have competed in regional and state 4-H target shooting tournaments.

The Central Region Shooting Sports Tournament was held on Saturday, Aug. 19 in Richmond County.

The Hot Shots 4-H Club had 11 members participate in the Central Regional Shooting Sports Competition. The following members qualified for the state tournament during regional competition:

Senior Air Pistol team, First place

• Mason Gabosch

• Levi Lynch

• Christian Stebe

Junior Rifle (Telescopic sights) team, 4th place

• Issac Alexander

• Carson Halpin

• Reece Troutman

• John Tucker

• Ava Georgia Veleke

• Christian Stebe

.22 small bore pistol: 2nd place individual, 2nd place overall individual

• Mason Gabosch

Rifle (open sights): 2nd place individual, 3rd place overall individual, Shotgun: 4th place individual

• German Jaramillo

Air pistol: 3rd place individual

• Carson Halpin

Air rifle: 2nd place individual, 4th place overall individual

Rifle (open sights): 2nd place individual, 3rd place overall individual

The following also came in the top 10 and qualified to attend state competition:

• Luke Mesimer: shotgun, rifle (open sights)

• German Jaramillo: archery

• Christian Stebe: muzzleloading

• John Tucker: air pistol

• Mason Gabosch: archery

• Carson Halpin: air pistol, rifle (telescopic sights)

Other Hot Shots 4-H Club members that participated were:

• Bonnie Goossens

The Lead Drivers 4-H Club had 16 club members participate in regional competition. The following members qualified for the state tournament during regional competition:

• Wade Edwards

Jr. Shotgun: 3rd individual, 7th overall

• Weston Edwards

Jr. Shotgun: 4th individual, 10th overall

• Elliot Fortune

Sr. Shotgun: 4th individual, 4th overall

Sr. Air Rifle: 3rd individual, 3rd overall

Sr. Rifle-Open Sight: 1st individual, 3rd overall

Sr. Rifle-Telescopic: 6th individual, 8th overall

Sr. Archery-Recurve-Hunter/Sporter: 2nd individual, 2nd overall

• William Fritz

Jr. Air Rifle: 7th individual, 18th overall

Jr. Air Pistol: 2nd individual, 2nd overall

• James Lee

Sr. Shotgun: 6th individual, 10th overall

• Finley Moore

Jr. Shotgun: 5th individual, 15th overall

• Lucas Parker

Sr. Muzzeloader: 7th individual, 10th overall

Sr. Air Rifle: 4th individual, 6th overall

• Caleb Parker

Jr. Air Pistol: 4th individual, 4th overall

• Oliver Fortune

Jr. Air Rifle: 3rd individual, 7th overall

Jr. Rifle-Open Sight: 1st individual, 2nd overall

Jr. Rifle-Telescopic: 1st individual, 4th overall

• Callie Yates

Jr. Rifle-Open Sight: 3rd individual, 4th overall

Jr. Rifle-Telescopic: 2nd individual, 4th overall

Jr. Archery-Compound: 4th individual, 9th overall

Other Lead Drivers 4-H Club members that participated were:

• Cameron Livingood

• Cody Moore

• Zoey Moore

• Jacob Parker

• Skylee Redman

• Kurtis Walters

Those who qualified at the regional tournament will be able to compete in the State 4-H Shooting Sports tournament on Sept. 30 in Richmond County. We wish them the best as they compete!

A special thank you to the 4-H volunteers who lead these clubs and coach these 4-H’ers! These volunteers include:

Hot Shots 4-H Club: Beth Stebe (club leader), John Bare, Tim Gabosch, David and Sheri Halpin, Jeremy Lynch, Heather Stebe, Michael Veleke.

Lead Drivers 4-H Club: Robert & Heather Parker (club leaders), Emily Barlow, Tom Barlow, Chris & Rachel Fortune, Judy Lee, Keith Redman, Bill Wherritt.

Thank you to the parents that assist and support their children as they participate in 4-H shooting sports. Thank you also to the NRA for grant funds valued at $2,300 in 2023 to assist with ammunition and sporting clays for these 4-H’ers to practice and compete.

For more information about these 4-H clubs or other 4-H opportunities, please contact Laura Allen, 4-H Agent, at laura_allen@ncsu.edu or 704-216-8970.