Laura Allen: Rowan 4-H’ers competition results
Published 12:00 am Saturday, September 2, 2023
By Laura Allen
N.C. Cooperative Extension
4-H provides many opportunities for 4-H’ers to explore their interests and learn various skills. One of these opportunities is the 4-H Shooting Sports program. This youth development program teaches youth proper safety, skill and discipline in shooting various types of firearms. The 4-H’ers involved in this program, as well as their adult leaders, spend many hours in training and practice to develop their knowledge and skills in target shooting.
Rowan County has two 4-H clubs that focus on shooting sports: Hot Shots 4-H Club and Lead Drivers 4-H Club. Youths must be at least ages 8-18 as of Jan. 1 to participate in these 4-H clubs. Recently, 4-H’ers from these 4-H clubs have competed in regional and state 4-H target shooting tournaments.
The Central Region Shooting Sports Tournament was held on Saturday, Aug. 19 in Richmond County.
The Hot Shots 4-H Club had 11 members participate in the Central Regional Shooting Sports Competition. The following members qualified for the state tournament during regional competition:
Senior Air Pistol team, First place
• Mason Gabosch
• Levi Lynch
• Christian Stebe
Junior Rifle (Telescopic sights) team, 4th place
• Issac Alexander
• Carson Halpin
• Reece Troutman
• John Tucker
• Ava Georgia Veleke
• Christian Stebe
.22 small bore pistol: 2nd place individual, 2nd place overall individual
• Mason Gabosch
Rifle (open sights): 2nd place individual, 3rd place overall individual, Shotgun: 4th place individual
• German Jaramillo
Air pistol: 3rd place individual
• Carson Halpin
Air rifle: 2nd place individual, 4th place overall individual
Rifle (open sights): 2nd place individual, 3rd place overall individual
The following also came in the top 10 and qualified to attend state competition:
• Luke Mesimer: shotgun, rifle (open sights)
• German Jaramillo: archery
• Christian Stebe: muzzleloading
• John Tucker: air pistol
• Mason Gabosch: archery
• Carson Halpin: air pistol, rifle (telescopic sights)
Other Hot Shots 4-H Club members that participated were:
• Bonnie Goossens
The Lead Drivers 4-H Club had 16 club members participate in regional competition. The following members qualified for the state tournament during regional competition:
• Wade Edwards
Jr. Shotgun: 3rd individual, 7th overall
• Weston Edwards
Jr. Shotgun: 4th individual, 10th overall
• Elliot Fortune
Sr. Shotgun: 4th individual, 4th overall
Sr. Air Rifle: 3rd individual, 3rd overall
Sr. Rifle-Open Sight: 1st individual, 3rd overall
Sr. Rifle-Telescopic: 6th individual, 8th overall
Sr. Archery-Recurve-Hunter/Sporter: 2nd individual, 2nd overall
• William Fritz
Jr. Air Rifle: 7th individual, 18th overall
Jr. Air Pistol: 2nd individual, 2nd overall
• James Lee
Sr. Shotgun: 6th individual, 10th overall
• Finley Moore
Jr. Shotgun: 5th individual, 15th overall
• Lucas Parker
Sr. Muzzeloader: 7th individual, 10th overall
Sr. Air Rifle: 4th individual, 6th overall
• Caleb Parker
Jr. Air Pistol: 4th individual, 4th overall
• Oliver Fortune
Jr. Air Rifle: 3rd individual, 7th overall
Jr. Rifle-Open Sight: 1st individual, 2nd overall
Jr. Rifle-Telescopic: 1st individual, 4th overall
• Callie Yates
Jr. Rifle-Open Sight: 3rd individual, 4th overall
Jr. Rifle-Telescopic: 2nd individual, 4th overall
Jr. Archery-Compound: 4th individual, 9th overall
Other Lead Drivers 4-H Club members that participated were:
• Cameron Livingood
• Cody Moore
• Zoey Moore
• Jacob Parker
• Skylee Redman
• Kurtis Walters
Those who qualified at the regional tournament will be able to compete in the State 4-H Shooting Sports tournament on Sept. 30 in Richmond County. We wish them the best as they compete!
A special thank you to the 4-H volunteers who lead these clubs and coach these 4-H’ers! These volunteers include:
Hot Shots 4-H Club: Beth Stebe (club leader), John Bare, Tim Gabosch, David and Sheri Halpin, Jeremy Lynch, Heather Stebe, Michael Veleke.
Lead Drivers 4-H Club: Robert & Heather Parker (club leaders), Emily Barlow, Tom Barlow, Chris & Rachel Fortune, Judy Lee, Keith Redman, Bill Wherritt.
Thank you to the parents that assist and support their children as they participate in 4-H shooting sports. Thank you also to the NRA for grant funds valued at $2,300 in 2023 to assist with ammunition and sporting clays for these 4-H’ers to practice and compete.
For more information about these 4-H clubs or other 4-H opportunities, please contact Laura Allen, 4-H Agent, at laura_allen@ncsu.edu or 704-216-8970.