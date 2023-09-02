Blotter for Sept. 2: Felon arrested for firearm possession Published 12:00 am Saturday, September 2, 2023

SALISBURY — A felon was found to have a Glock 9mm handgun on Tuesday, Aug. 29, and was apprehended by law enforcement.

According to Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports, Eugene Jamil Coney, 28, was charged with possessing a firearm by a felon and carrying a concealed weapon.

A Rowan County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said that the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Apprehension Team (SOCAT) was conducting patrols in an area of Salisbury where there have been multiple shootings.

During the patrol, officers observed a “suspicious” vehicle in the neighborhood. They began following the car and observed multiple moving violations, including speeding and running a stop sign, so they initiated a stop near O’Charley’s on East Innes Street.

There were two occupants in the vehicle. A K9 officer was one of the patrolmen on the scene, and during a preliminary search, the K9 alerted on the passenger-side door, prompting a search of the vehicle.

During the search, authorities reportedly located a Glock 9mm handgun under the driver’s seat.

As a felon, Coney cannot lawfully carry a firearm. It was also discovered that Coney did not have a valid driver’s license.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

Christopher Cortez Fleming, 28, was charged with assault on a female and second-degree trespass on Aug. 31.

Aurora Periera Rodriguez, 31, was charged with communicating threats and second-degree trespass on Aug. 31.

Christopher Williams, 18, was charged with failure to yield for emergency responders and reckless driver to endanger on Aug. 31.

Ethan High, 33, was charged with fleeing to elude, driving while license revoked, reckless driving, failure to heed a light or siren, no liability insurance, driving without registration and speeding on Aug. 31.

Daniel Molina Vega, 18, was charged with hit and run resulting in property damage and failure to wear a seat belt on Aug. 31.

Nazir Johnny Worth. 23, was charged with three counts of larceny on Aug. 31.

Donald William Clayton, 51, was charged with assault on a female on Aug. 31.

Jonathan Wayne Hargett, 37, was charged with communicating threats on Aug. 31.

Jamesa Lashae Jackson, 35, was charged with driving while impaired on Aug. 31.

Michael Angelo Dehu, 31, was charged with larceny on Aug. 31.

