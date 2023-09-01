Altercation on RSS bus prompts EMS call: no serious injuries reported Published 4:14 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

A Friday afternoon altercation on a Rowan-Salisbury Schools bus resulted in EMS being called but no serious injuries were reported.

According to a spokesperson from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the altercation arose between a male and a female who were using pencils to poke one another. During the exchange an eraser reportedly came off of one of the pencils which led to a scratch on one of the students.

A spokesperson for the Rowan-Salisbury Schools district confirmed that an incident was being investigated but did not disclose the origin of the school bus. At 3:42 p.m., the spokesperson said that EMS had responded and cleared the call.