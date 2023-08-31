My Turn by Wilson R. Cherry — A salute to caregivers Published 12:00 am Thursday, August 31, 2023

By Wilson R. Cherry

Caregiving has been such a prominent part of my life for many years. Having a father who was a double amputee, and who required consistent and intensive care, caregiving was something I learned to do at an early age. While this added numerous challenges and responsibilities to our lives, it was something that we were expected to do in our family.

Although there were many financial and health crises, I was blessed to have an extended family who helped with my father’s comfort and wellbeing.

Having a supportive family, church, and community was a very intricate factor in his care.

These groups of people assisted with cooking, housekeeping, transportation, hygiene, and personal care such as bathing and toileting, which enabled my mother to work two jobs and keep my brother and me moving in the right direction.

Sometimes just a listening ear, or someone to emotionally vent to, helped relieve his, and our, stress. I did not realize the significance of caregiving as I always assumed that it was what we were supposed to do as obedient children and professed Christians.

After working more than 30 years with individuals who have been diagnosed with emotional, mental, and physical disabilities, my life has come full circle.

Fate sometimes can be fickle as now my younger brother has had both of his legs amputated and needs constant care. These issues with my brother’s health have had a profound effect on me as I have become more enlightened and aware of the impact of caregivers, whether professional, family, friends, or volunteers, have in making life better for those they serve and their families.

Caregivers are frequently an invisible work force whose contributions are immeasurable.

They often self-sacrifice to the point that they put their patients needs above their own with limited financial compensation, benefits, or thanks.

I am privileged to work at Rowan Vocational Opportunities, Inc., where each day our staff goes above and beyond minimal standards of care to provide services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Some individuals have co-ocurring situations such as physical impairments and substance abuse problems.

These committed and devoted staffers are well trained, often wearing many hats such as caregivers, counselors, teachers, and trainers. From helping people learn a new job, administrating first aid, or just being a reassuring, listening ear; they can make such a positive difference in the lives of those we serve.

As the Corona Virus was so prevalent throughout the world, many caregivers were thrust into situations where their own family members, and themselves, were put in jeopardy. In many instances, children were required to take care of their parents or grandparents. Financial difficulties on occasion would arise as one spouse was unable to work while taking care of their mate or children.

It is so important to be supportive of our caregivers for they have to endure many unusual and unpredictable challenges at home and at work. Let’s all consider whether we’re able to share one or more tasks of caregiving with someone you know. This priceless gift would relieve the primary caregivers of a great weight. Please remember that even small acts of kindness go a long way.

We all should be cognizant of how unexpected events can disrupt the ebb and flow of our lives. It is a big help to deliver someone a meal, transport someone to a doctor’s appointment, empty or bring in a neighbor’s trash can, or simply make a phone call or text message to say thank you. It can help lift the spirit of a caregiver or the person they take care of.

To my coworkers, thank you for your dedication, endurance, and commitment to enhance the quality of life for those we serve.

Thank you, caregivers, for all your continuing devotion to not only care for, test for, research for all the staff in the kitchens, delivery rooms, labs, janitorial, and rehabilitation services.

You are sincerely appreciated. Blessings to you all.

Wilson R. Cherry is the Director of Community Affairs for Rowan Vocational Opportunities, Inc.