CONCORD —South Rowan won 25-20, 25-19 and 28-26 at Central Cabarrus on Thursday to stay unbeaten in the South Piedmont Conference.Leah Rymer had 14 kills and 10 digs for the Raiders (7-3, 4-0). Meredith Faw had five aces and six digs. Laney Beaver had 15 assists and six digs.
High school volleyball: South moves to 4-0 in SPC; losses for West, East, Salisbury
Published 11:08 pm Thursday, August 31, 2023
From staff reports
• South’s jayvees (6-1) won at Central Cabarrus 25-12 and 25-22.
Meghan Eagle 18 assists. Clancy Street 8 kills, while Danica Krieg had seven. Cailynn Withers had six digs. Raegan Glenn had four aces.
•••
TYRO — West Davidson defeated Salisbury 25-12, 28-26 and 25-22 on Thursday in Central Carolina Conference volleyball.
Ashley Yang had 20 assists and 10 digs for the Hornets (2-5, 1-1).
Ava Morris had eight kills and nine digs. Kendall Henderson had five kills. Dayami Acevedo had 11 digs. Sheenya Daugherty had 10 digs. Addie Myers had five digs.
It was the first CCC match for the Green Dragons (5-2).
•••
FARMINGTON — Emma Clarke had 21 kills in West Rowan’s 21-25, 25-16, 25-17 and 25-20 loss at Davie County on Wednesday.
Neely Hiatt made the sets for Clarke, but the Falcons fell to 3-4.
Mikaylah Hutton had 18 kills for Davie (4-1). Melia Privett had 14.
•••
GRANITE QUARRY — Lake Norman swept East Rowan 25-5, 25-22 and 25-18 on Wednesday in South Piedmont Conference action.
Alli Corl led the Mustangs with seven kills and nine digs.
Cameron Ostle had three aces. Jacee Eudy had nine assists.
East (3-5, 1-2) lost 25-12, 25-23 and 25-20 at Oak Grove on Thursday in a non-conference match.
•••
Some matches were postponed on Wednesday due to weather concerns.