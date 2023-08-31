High school volleyball: South moves to 4-0 in SPC; losses for West, East, Salisbury

Meghan Eagle 18 assists. Clancy Street 8 kills, while Danica Krieg had seven. Cailynn Withers had six digs. Raegan Glenn had four aces.

TYRO — West Davidson defeated Salisbury 25-12, 28-26 and 25-22 on Thursday in Central Carolina Conference volleyball.

Ashley Yang had 20 assists and 10 digs for the Hornets (2-5, 1-1).

Ava Morris had eight kills and nine digs. Kendall Henderson had five kills. Dayami Acevedo had 11 digs. Sheenya Daugherty had 10 digs. Addie Myers had five digs.

It was the first CCC match for the Green Dragons (5-2).

