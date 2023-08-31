Catawba College to do virtual info session with TeachNC

Published 12:00 am Thursday, August 31, 2023

By Staff Report

Catawba College News Service

SALISBURY — Catawba College is offering a virtual information session alongside TeachNC on Sept. 19 at 4 p.m. to learn more about becoming an NC educator.

Participants will learn more about Catawba College and the individual
support our students receive as part of our program. You can also learn how to apply for free.

Attendees who take the next step and apply are also eligible for a $100 fee reimbursement from TeachNC and may be eligible for Praxis CORE support through funding allocated by Governor Roy Cooper.

Those interested but unable to attend can subscribe to TeachNC and get the information and support needed to pursue becoming an NC educator.

