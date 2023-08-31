Catawba College among eight Duke Energy honorees for 2023 Power Partner Awards Published 12:00 am Thursday, August 31, 2023

SALISBURY — Catawba College was selected as one of Duke Energy’s Power Partner Award recipients for 2023.

According to a release from Duke Energy, Catawba College was recognized in the category of ‘Sustainability Excellence.’

Catawba College, a longtime customer of Duke Energy, was recognized for becoming the first campus in North Carolina and the Southeast to achieve carbon neutrality.

Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions (DESS) assisted Catawba College with the development of a sustainability plan that got them to this goal. In addition, the college used DESS resources to upgrade their campus electric system and implement a campus-wide metering system to track their energy usage. Working together with Duke Energy, the college was able to achieve its 2030 goal of carbon neutrality seven years ahead of schedule.

The Power Partners program was founded in 1992. It honors businesses and other organizations that demonstrate excellence in sustainability, safety, service and problem-solving.

“We value our large commercial, industrial and government customers and encourage them to strive for organizational excellence,” said Chris Edge, Duke Energy vice president of large business customers. “All the winners awarded this year have innovated in ways that benefit their employees, stakeholders and greater community.”