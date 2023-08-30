Wednesday morning fire extinguished by joint response, seven cats lost Published 9:50 am Wednesday, August 30, 2023

An unoccupied building caught fire early Wednesday near Rockwell. While no humans were living there, after the fire cooled down, it was discovered that several cats were apparently living in the dwelling. Seven cats reportedly died as a result of the fire.

The investigation revealed that one of the cats appeared to have chewed through an extension cord which caused the fire.

According to Rockwell Rural Fire Department’s deputy chief, Bryan Peeples, crews were dispatched to the 7300 block of Pop Basinger Road, just outside the Rockwell city limits, around 7:50 a.m.

A passerby spotted visible flames coming from the single-story wood-frame dwelling and contacted emergency response.

Crews arrived shortly afterward, confirmed that there was an active fire and set up a defensive operation.

Nearby neighbors said that no one had lived in the building for several years.

Responding crews included Rockwell Rural, Rockwell, Granite Quarry, South Salisbury and Gold Hill fire departments. Rowan Rescue and the Fire Services Division were also on the scene.