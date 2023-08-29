Two arrested after attempted robbery, Dollar Tree evacuated Published 12:04 am Tuesday, August 29, 2023

SALISBURY — Two men were arrested Sunday afternoon about 2:15 p.m. after they attempted to rob a woman on West Jake Alexander Boulevard, according to police.

Rep0rts say Tyrone Oneil Chambers, 45, and Tywuan Hakeem Smith, 22, were both arrested after trying to rob a 53-year-0ld female near Food Lion. Chambers was charged with robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons, misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun and conspiracy and was held on a $302,500 bond; Smith was charged with robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons, resist or delay of an officer and felony conspiracy and was held on a $200,000 bond.

Following the initial incident, an off-duty detective saw the two men enter Dollar Tree, and the store was evacuated while detectives, including a police K9, secured the scene and took the men into custody.