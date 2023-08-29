Salisbury American Legion branch celebrates 100 years Published 12:05 am Tuesday, August 29, 2023

1 of 5

SALISBURY — 100 years ago this month, the Samuel C. Hart Post 14 American Legion formed as a way for veterans of the military to help one another and other people. A century later, the members of the post are still upholding that mission of selflessness.

“We have to keep our continuous charter and keep serving the community. It takes everybody to get together and get things done when things pop up,” Laurence ‘Lonnie’ Bridge, commander of the branch, said.

This Saturday, the Salisbury-based post honored its 100-year anniversary by offering veterans free food through out the day as way of saying thank you for what they have done for their country. “We’re inviting all veterans in and their families, feeding them for free because they’ve been patronizing us for so long,” Bridge said.

The post has been at their current location on South Main Street for 10 years. It’s easy to spot because their 6×6 1969 Kaiser that they bought last year is parked out front. It actually works and they take advantage of it by using it in parades all over Rowan County. The post acts as a bar and as a site for their official business.

Bridge, a veteran of the Air Force and a former nuclear weapons specialist, says the almost 125-member branch partners with local organizations like Rowan Helping Ministries and Ronald McDonald House to carry the torch of their 100 years of service. “Any benefit to help the community that’s what we’re here for. We’re always up to something,” Bridge said.

Like on Saturday, which had one of their walls adorned with countless bikes that they are collecting for Toys for Tots. “This room will be full of bikes and toys by Christmas,” Bridge said.

In terms of acquiring new members, Bridge is active and speaks with people when he’s out giving back. Sometimes veterans seek them out. However, the post has many older members and over time, that can lead to heartbreak for many.

“It’s a shame, we gain as much members and we lose a bunch of members. We lose about 10 a year, we go to a lot of their funerals out of the VA cemetery, unfortunately. It’s a shame, you get to know these guys for 20 years,” Bridge said.

On hand at the post during the day was Eboni Anderson, a suicide prevention case manager at the Department of Veterans Affairs. Her job is to travel through out Rowan County and North Carolina to have conversations, spread awareness and educate veterans regarding suicide prevention.

“The suicide prevention team, we’re under mental health. So, providing people information, having resources and an outlet because that’s big for veterans. Feeling as though they don’t have anyone who understands what they’re going through. Having different posts like this for veterans to come together to collaborate, to meet fellow veterans, where there’s a sense of understanding,” Anderson said.

Bill Roseman has been a member of this particular post for over five years. When he thinks about it being 100 years old, he almost can not believe it. “It’s amazing that it’s been around that long. I really didn’t know it had been here that long.” Roseman said.

Since joining, he’s made “some really great friends” and appreciates being able to get so much out of what they do. “It’s a place to hang out and talk with buddies,” Roseman said. “They do a lot for the community with the different charities and for people that need help.”