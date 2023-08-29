Rowan Salisbury Schools to educate on bus safety after third trespassing Published 12:07 am Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Rowan-Salisbury Schools is considering an education campaign on what is, and is not, acceptable behavior by adults and parents on school buses after yet another person has been charged with trespassing on an RSS school bus, then getting into a confrontation with the bus driver.

Twice last spring officials were called to address an adult parent getting on a school bus and engaging in threatening behavior against or assaulting the bus driver. Now, Justin Michael Goodman, 29, stands charged with trespassing on a school bus and disorderly conduct after he boarded a school bus in the midst of its route on Thursday, Aug. 25, just before 3 p.m.

According to a report from Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Goodman “entered a stopped school bus while children were being unloaded, refusing to exit the bus.” It also states that “during the altercation (Goodman) used profanity toward the bus driver and children on the bus.” The incident took place on bus 379 from Erwin Middle School.

Contrary to previous social media posts, Goodman was not armed during the conflict.

“During the entire incident, an off-duty officer was behind the bus and assisted with the situation. Please be aware that the officer, with the cooperation of RSS, will continue to investigate this incident. Please also know that despite rumors, there was no weapon involved in the incident,” a statement from RSS said.

Last April, Estella Tucker was charged for boarding her child’s school bus and assaulting the driver. In May, Jasmine Connor was charged for reportedly boarding a school bus in March and threatening the bus driver.

“We have had this happen enough times that this now needs a more thorough review,” said an RSS spokesperson. “A school bus is an extension of the school building out in the community, and just as there are regulations and protections in place for visiting inside a school, those same regulations and protections apply on a bus.” The spokesperson pointed out that because the school, and by extension the bus driver, is responsible for all students in their care, not just one, parents are not able to have unfettered access to their child.

“Just because your child is on that bus, you don’t have the right to access your child on that bus,” she said. On the first step of the bus is the message to use caution, and “no trespassing,” which means “taking a step onto that bus without the driver’s permission is trespassing.”

RSS’ director of transportation was on scene last week just after the incident, and notification was made to parents that there had been an incident and their children would be late getting home.

The school system already planned a bus safety campaign over the summer to roll out this year to be proactive in heading off incidents like this, and the spokesperson said it’s clear that needs to be the first step as part of a larger conversation.