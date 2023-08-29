High school girls tennis: Hornets stay unbeaten; LNC tops Falcons Published 12:47 am Tuesday, August 29, 2023

From staff reports

SALISBURY — Salisbury’s girls tennis team won 9-0 against Central Carolina Conference opponent South Davidson on Monday.

Millie Wymbs won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles.

Lucy Barr, Cora Wymbs, Meredith Williams, Addie Griffith and Lola Koontz also breezed to singles victories for the Hornets (4-0, 2-0).

Millie Wymbs/Barr, Cora Wymbs/Koontz and Williams/Griffith finished the sweep with doubles victories.

Salisbury is scheduled to play at East Davidson on Wednesday and has scheduled a challenging match at 4A Lake Norman on Thursday.

•••

MOUNT ULLA — West Rowan lost 8-1 to Lake Norman Charter on Monday in South Piedmont Conference action.

Laney Moore won at No. 6 singles for the Falcons.

The Falcons (3-2, 3-2) own wins against Robinson, South Rowan and Central Cabarrus in the SPC. They have lost twice to Lake Norman Charter (7-0, 5-0).