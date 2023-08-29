High school boys soccer: Hornets are 5-0; East falls in OT

From staff reports

SALISBURY — Salisbury’s boys soccer team has had an impressive start to the season, a trend that continued on Monday at Ludwig Stadium.

Salisbury won 2-0 against Trinity (4-1) in a battle of unbeaten teams.

The Hornets (5-0) scored in the opening minutes when Mario Perez played a long ball to a streaking Abdul Eliwa. Eliwa did the rest with a one-on-one finish past the Trinity keeper.

SHS made it 2-0 in the opening moments of the second half when Eliwa played a diagonal ball to Hines Busby. Busby’s finish was a blast, a clinical strike that beat the keeper to the back post.

Salisbury got excellent play from the backline of Perez, Yatti Avilez, Robert Moulton and Mohammed Jabateh. Keeper Finn Avery had the clean sheet.

Carlos Henriquez earned his captain’s band, while David Austin was a consistent presence in the midfield.

“Overall, I am very pleased with the second half,” Salisbury coach Matt Parrish said. “We moved the ball exceptionally well, played unselfish soccer, and utilized legitimate teamwork. Trinity was a good test. Coach Mike Sink always has his men ready to play. They are big and physical, a combination that we haven’t seen much this season.”

Next up for the Hornets is CATA (3-2) on Wednesday night at Ludwig Stadium. Game time is 6 p.m.

•••

CONCORD — East Rowan lost 2-1 in overtime to Central Cabarrus on Monday.

It was the first loss for the Mustangs (2-1-1, 0-1) and came in the South Piedmont Conference opener for both teams.

Ivan Landaverde scored for East in the second half.

East will look to bounce back at home on Wednesday against Lake Norman Charter. LNC got its first win for a new head coach on Monday when the Knights won 2-1 against West Rowan.

Northwest Cabarrus topped South Rowean 6-2 on Monday.