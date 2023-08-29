Blotter for Aug. 29 Published 12:00 am Tuesday, August 29, 2023

In Salisbury Police Reports:

• Vandalism in the 1000 block of Klumac Road was reported between 8 p.m. Aug. 24 and 8:20 a.m. Aug. 25.

• A motor vehicle theft from a residence in the 900 block of North Long Street was reported between 4 p.m. Aug 24 and 11:13 a.m. Aug. 25.

• A false report of an attempted stabbing in the 400 block of West 15th Street was made at 4:22 p.m. on Aug. 25.

• A theft of a moped in the 900 block of East Lafayette Street was reported between 7 p.m. Aug. 24 and 11 a.m. Aug. 25. Total estimated loss was $1,000.

• A larceny in the 200 block of Faith Road was reported about 2:20 p.m. Aug. 25. Total estimated loss was $800.

• A larceny in the 700 block of East Innes Street was reported at 9:44 a.m. Aug. 26.

• A larceny in the 700 block of Ryan Street was reported between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Aug. 25.

• An assault in the 100 block of East Miller Street was reported about 11:15 a.m. Aug. 26.

• A burglary was reported in the 100 block of Stratford Place between 8 a.m. Aug. 16 and 11 a.m. Aug. 25. Total estimated l0ss was $600.

• An armed robbery in the 100 block of Lloyd Street was reported at 1:14 p.m. Aug. 26. Total estimated loss was $350.

• A strongarm robbery was reported in the 500 block of Park Avenue about 7 p.m. Aug. 26. Total estimated loss was $800.

• An assault with a gun was reported in the 600 block of Mocksville Avenue between 12:30 and 1:03 a.m. Aug. 27.

• A shooting into an occupied property in the 100 block of West Miller Street was reported about 9:30 p.m. Aug. 27. No injuries reported.

• An assault was reported in the 100 block of Crawford Street about 9:10 p.m. Aug. 27.

• Andre Gerode, 41, was arrested Aug. 25 and charged with second-degree trespassing.

• Benjamin Segual Conkel, 30, was arrested Aug. 25 and charged with misdemeanor larceny.

• Elijah Jyheem Hampton, 19, was arrested Aug. 25 and charged with carrying a concealed pistol or gun.

• Carson Dennis Tate, 19, was arrested Aug. 25 and charged with carrying concealed weapons.

• Wendy Lynn Shutt, 40, was arrested Aug. 26 and charged with possession of Schedule II controlled substance.

• Justin Taylor Donahue, 28, was arrested Aug. 26 and charged with misdemeanor larceny.

• Kevin Wade Collins, 43, was arrested Aug. 26 and charged with possession of Schedule II controlled substance.

• Jonathan Lee Clinkscales, 41, was arrested Aug. 27 and charged with assault on a female by a male over the age of 18.

• Sandra Lynn Meacham, 63, was arrested Aug. 27 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon or assault inflicting serious injury.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A larceny on Mendenhall Road was reported between 12:20 and 12:37 p.m. Aug. 18.

• A report of welfare fraud was made from Land’s End Lane, Rockwell between 5 p.m. Aug. 21 and 6:30 p.m. Aug. 23.

• Property damage to a county vehicle was reported on Dixon Drive about 9:30 a.m. Aug. 24.

• An assault with a gun was reported on Old Beatty Ford Road, Rockwell on Aug. 22 at 7:23 p.m.

• An assault in the 1000 block of Misty Tunnel Lane, Mooresville was reported at 1:17 p.m. Aug. 24.

• A motor vehicle theft was reported on Shue Road between 7 p.m. Aug. 23 and 3:09 p.m. Aug. 24.

• An assault was reported on Scaley Bark Drive about 7:10 p.m. Aug. 24.

• An assault was reported on Tupelo Circle about 5:20 a.m. Aug. 25.

• A larceny from a building on Long Ferry Road was reported between 2 p.m. Dec. 25 and 2 p.m. Aug. 10. The theft was reported Aug. 26.

• An assault on Barger Road was reported about 4:45 p.m. Aug. 26.

• Antonio Jemell Sullivan, 41, was arrested Aug. 28 and charged with carrying a concealed gun.

• Edward Lee Coughenour, 55, was arrested Aug. 24 and charged with second-degree trespassing.

• Christopher Dean, 54, was arrested Aug. 25 and charged with assault on a female.

• Jordan Herbert Foster, 28, was arrested Aug. 25 and charged with possession of up to 1/2 ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed gun, and driving while license is revoked.

• Lisa Mae Martin, 48, was arrested Aug. 25 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

• Steven W. Huffman, Jr. 35, was arrested Aug. 25 and charged with second-degree trespassing and disorderly conduct.

• Philip Augustus Maloney III, 67, was arrested Aug. 25 and charged with assault on a female.

• Rusty Dale Ray Propst, 31, was arrested Aug. 25 and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

• Tyler Alfonzo Mason, 27, was arrested Aug. 26 and charged with failure to report a new address by a sex offender.

• Morgan Elizabeth Cole, 36, was arrested Aug. 28 and charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and obtaining property by false pretenses.

• Kevin Douglas Hill, 51, was arrested Aug. 26 and charged with felony flee to elude, fictitious tag/license plate, no insurance, driving a motor vehicle with no registration, aggressive driving, improper passing where prohibited, speeding, failure to stop at a stop light, driving left of center.