One person has died after boat crash on High Rock Lake Published 3:39 pm Monday, August 28, 2023

HIGH ROCK LAKE — A Lexington man has died and another remains in serious condition in hospital after a boat crash on Thursday on High Rock Lake near Tamarac Marina.

Michael Hedrick, driver of a pontoon boat, and the passenger of a 22-foot War Eagle aluminum boat, were both airlifted to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem after the crash during Thursday night’s storm.

According to information shared by family members, the hospital held an organ donor Walk of Honor this weekend for Hedrick that was attended by many friends and family.

The family also said on Facebook that Hedrick was a hero because “he was able to turn enough that he took the impact. He’s a real life hero.”

Three others in the pontoon were injured, and were taken by ambulance to Rowan Medical Center Novant Health.

North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, the responding agency, confirmed that there were seven people on the pontoon boat and two on the War Eagle boat.

According to incident reports, the two boats collided near the main channel of Dutch Second Creek as the pontoon boat was leaving Tamarac Marina and the War Eagle was heading towards the same area. The accident happened at 8:15 p.m. as a storm was coming in and the area was dark.

“The operator of the War Eagle boat was not injured … and was not impaired. It appears that the aluminum boat had its navigation lights on at the time of the incident,” according to the report.

NC Wildlife is the primary investigating agency and the case remains open. Assisting at the scene were Liberty Fire Department, Rowan County Rescue Squad and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.