Local golf: Nianouris and Edwards are Four-Ball qualifying medalists Published 5:22 am Monday, August 28, 2023

Staff report

SALISBURY – Qualifying for the Crowder-Dorsett Memorial Labor Day Four-Ball Golf Tournament concluded on Sunday.

Defending champions Charlie Barr and Josh Brincefield are set to defend their title as the No. 1 seed.

The team of former Salisbury High standouts Alex Nianouris (Davidson) and Eric Edwards (George Mason) secured the No. 2 seed and qualifying medalist honors with a sizzling score of 61 on Sunday.

They beat out the team of Keith Dorsett and Jacob Smith that led the first two rounds of qualifying with a 65.

Three teams qualified for the Championship Flight with 66s. Four shot 67s. Two shot 68s, and the final four spots in the Championship Flight went to teams that shot 69.

Besides the Championship Flight, there are eight Open Flights of eight teams each.

It took an 80 to get into a playoff for the final spot in the field. The team of Grffin Myers-Wade Robins won that final spot.

•••

In the Senior Division, the team of Rick Pickett-Jim Hubbard led qualifying with a 67. Every team that will be in the eight-team Championship Flight shot 73 or better.

Teams needed at least an 82 to make the cut.

•••

In the Super Senior Division, John Henderlite and John Kyger are the top seed as the defending champions.

The team of Robert Shoaf-Jim Christy led qualifying. The team of Eric Norris-Andy Porter shot 73 in qualifying and got the last spot in the Championship Flight by making a birdie on the fifth playoff hole.

It took a 77 in qualifying to have a chance to make the field. The teams of Larry Petrea-Nick Muller and Kim Reid-Bryce Beard took the last two spots in a playoff.

•••

Tee times will be announced on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Match play begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept.2.