Rowan-Salisbury School Board meeting preview

SALISBURY — The Rowan-Salisbury School Board will convene on Monday at the Wallace Educational Forum Administrative Building at 4:30 p.m..

Wallace is located at 500 N. Main St. in Salisbury.

During the meeting, the board will vote on a consent agenda that includes:

An AMN Healthcare contract: AMN Healthcare currently serves Rowan-Salisbury Schools as a Managed Service Provider (MSP) for the contract staffing needs of the Exceptional Children’s Department. In the 2022-23 school year, the total paid to AMN was $1,049,369 for 19 contracted staff members. Currently, there are 13 employees on staff through AMN and their providers.

Seeking bids for a school chiller replacement for Millbridge Elementary School. Due to the strict Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding timeline, along with longer lead times for receiving equipment, the district is requesting to move forward with opening bids and begin contract negotiations not to exceed $350,000.

Approve the capital outlay budget. The current projected sales tax amount is $4,932,069.000, which is shown on the Capital Outlay Budget approval sheet.

Agreements with law enforcement for school resource officer coverage. Agencies include China Grove, Landis Police Department, Salisbury and Spencer police departments and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Approval of the Panorama Student Success platform for a three-year contract at $110,910 per year. The platform strengthens RSS’s multi-tiered systems of support and enhances staff knowledge to support students.

The board will also consider new items: