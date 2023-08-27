Kannapolis City Council preview: ABC Board appointment along with land annexations, lease extensions Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 27, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — Kannapolis will be selecting a representative from the city to the Rowan-Kannapolis ABC Board during Monday’s upcoming city council meeting. Mayor Darrell Hinnant will also be making a declaration for National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month.

The meeting will be on Monday, Aug. 28, at the city hall building at 6 p.m. Here are the other agenda items that will be discussed: