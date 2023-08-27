Kannapolis City Council preview: ABC Board appointment along with land annexations, lease extensions
Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 27, 2023
KANNAPOLIS — Kannapolis will be selecting a representative from the city to the Rowan-Kannapolis ABC Board during Monday’s upcoming city council meeting. Mayor Darrell Hinnant will also be making a declaration for National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month.
The meeting will be on Monday, Aug. 28, at the city hall building at 6 p.m. Here are the other agenda items that will be discussed:
- Planning Director Richard Smith will ask council for possible changes to the legacy CD zoning district amendments. There will be a public hearing regarding this matter.
- Smith will ask council for a voluntary annexation of roughly 10 acres of contiguous property located at 9600 Davidson Highway and consider a motion to extend the corporate limits of the city of Kannapolis. There will be a public hearing regarding this matter.
- Smith will ask council for a voluntary annexation of roughly one acre of non-contiguous property located at 3495 Shiloh Church Road and consider a motion to extend the corporate limits of the city of Kannapolis. There will be a public hearing regarding this matter.
- Director of Economic and Community Development Irene Sacks will present to council the lease of property at 461 North Cannon Boulevard and seek authorization from City Manager Mike Legg to execute the lease extension. There will be a public hearing regarding this matter.
- Director of Economic and Community Development Irene Sacks will present to council the lease of property at 473 North Cannon Boulevard and seek authorization from Legg to execute the lease extension. There will be a public hearing regarding this matter.
- Smith will ask council to consider adopting a new resolution for the wastewater allocation policy.